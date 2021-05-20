Logo
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC Buys Equinix Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp, Texas Instruments Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Equinix Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+capital+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC
  1. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 111,839 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  2. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 540,613 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
  3. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX) - 149,163 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 363,022 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 205,471 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $715.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $153.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $314.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.79 and $166.95, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $153.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp by 47.81%. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1514.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.

Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.

Sold Out: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54.



