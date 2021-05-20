Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC Buys Equinix Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp, Texas Instruments Inc

- New Purchases: EQIX, JPST, VNLA, HD, PXD, JKHY, AAGIY, IJH, IVV, TCEHY, ABBV, UNH, BAM, NKE, ATLKY, CAIXY, RYCEY,
- Added Positions: QYLD, FVD, TPL, ACWV, FIXD, SPLV, VDC, IYH, IGV, SDY, FTSL, V, MDT, CVX, LMBS, FHN, LOW, TFC, UPS, BR, CWB, SAP, MDLZ, ACN, DGX, ROP, MCO, SHOP, TSLX, SSNC, GPC, FNF, FB, LVMUY, HDB, TJX,
- Reduced Positions: IJR, K, HEI.A, CB, ASML, MELI, TSM, TPVG,
- Sold Out: MSFT, TXN, ZBH, AAPL, CSCO, TSCO, ANSS, ETN, AMZN, MTD, TMO, ZTS, APH, MRK, IDXX, ABT, NVDA, LMT, AMAT, MSCI, AKAM, PG, SWKS, CHD,
For the details of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+capital+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 111,839 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 540,613 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
- First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX) - 149,163 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 363,022 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 205,471 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $715.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 660 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $153.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $314.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 920 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.79 and $166.95, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $153.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp by 47.81%. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1514.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 507 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.Sold Out: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54.
Here is the complete portfolio of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment