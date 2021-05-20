Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. Buys Bumble Inc, Sells Twilio Inc

New Purchases: BMBL,

BMBL, Sold Out: TWLO,

Investment company Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. Current Portfolio ) buys Bumble Inc, sells Twilio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. owns 1 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bumble Inc (BMBL) - 5,054,531 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 5,054,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.