Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. Buys Bumble Inc, Sells Twilio Inc

Investment company Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Bumble Inc, sells Twilio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. owns 1 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C.. Also check out:
1. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. keeps buying
For the details of Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/accel+growth+fund+v+associates+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Bumble Inc (BMBL) - 5,054,531 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 5,054,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.
