Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC Buys BridgeBio Pharma Inc, Morphic Holding Inc, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV, Sells Eidos Therapeutics Inc, Curis Inc, Immunovant Inc

New Purchases: ARYD, ACRS, TVTX, ZNTL, MSACU, EPIX, SWTX, CAPA, BFLY, PTGX, BLU, GLPG, MGNX, AFIB, ASLN, XFOR, ESTA, HARP, EPZM, CTMX, WINT,

ARYD, ACRS, TVTX, ZNTL, MSACU, EPIX, SWTX, CAPA, BFLY, PTGX, BLU, GLPG, MGNX, AFIB, ASLN, XFOR, ESTA, HARP, EPZM, CTMX, WINT, Added Positions: BBIO, MORF, ARYA, NARI, KURA, ALDX, CYCC, KALV, ASND, LUNG, CLDX, MREO, MRSN, ZYME, KDNY, IOVA, OCUL,

BBIO, MORF, ARYA, NARI, KURA, ALDX, CYCC, KALV, ASND, LUNG, CLDX, MREO, MRSN, ZYME, KDNY, IOVA, OCUL, Reduced Positions: CRIS, STRO, GBT, RCKT, HZNP, CYTK, BYSI,

CRIS, STRO, GBT, RCKT, HZNP, CYTK, BYSI, Sold Out: EIDX, IMVT, VRTX, ATNX, MRTX, LPTX, MGTX, LGVW, PAND, VSPR, DRNA, SIOX, LYRA, OM, MDGL, CRSP,

Investment company Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys BridgeBio Pharma Inc, Morphic Holding Inc, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Travere Therapeutics Inc, sells Eidos Therapeutics Inc, Curis Inc, Immunovant Inc, Sutro Biopharma Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/affinity+asset+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 110,000 shares, 16.22% of the total portfolio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 577,500 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 272.58% ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 240,000 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) - 195,000 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 188.89% Curis Inc (CRIS) - 1,000,000 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.03%

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $22.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 222,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.37 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $27.61. The stock is now traded at around $18.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $52.72, with an estimated average price of $42.95. The stock is now traded at around $55.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 77,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc by 272.58%. The purchase prices were between $55.47 and $72.35, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.68%. The holding were 577,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Morphic Holding Inc by 188.89%. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $84.85, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 129.67%. The purchase prices were between $10.87 and $22.43, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 689,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Inari Medical Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $125.92, with an estimated average price of $103.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 40.38%. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 365,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $117.32 and $128.51, with an estimated average price of $123.33.

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Immunovant Inc. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3.

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Athenex Inc. The sale prices were between $4.08 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $9.64.

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $158.92 and $221.61, with an estimated average price of $198.18.

Affinity Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Leap Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.82 and $3.01, with an estimated average price of $2.39.