Curated Wealth Partners LLC Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, First Hawaiian Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Sells Twitter Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Altra Industrial Motion Corp

- New Purchases: TPL, FHB, OTIS, VZ, ABBV, JNJ, NVDA, SNA, D, ADP,
- Added Positions: CARR, XLV, BAC, HUM, FCN, SSD, AMZN, AIG, APO, JPM, PG, BRK.B, PFE, PEP, MDLZ, ABT, CVX, KKR, DIS, GM, MSFT, FIS, NVR, CTSH, TDY, CHTR, VFC, PH, ADBE, EME, PRI, TOT, GOOGL, ROLL, TTC, PYPL, WTS, FDS, GOLF, APAM, AZPN, MC, GGG, MANH, MA, JKHY, GE, RLI, PSMT, FB, EPAM, BTI, INTU, V, UNH,
- Reduced Positions: SNAP, EFA, LVS, REKR, DVA, QQQ, ATHM, TXN, HD, VALE, DHR, BWA, CRM, SCHW, COST, MET, MUFG, IVV, GOOG, ZTS, HIG, UBS, FRC, APH, ASX, MDT, BKNG, HON, BABA, ADM, SIRI, BBVA, MS, CMCSA, MMC, LIN, KMB, HBI, ICE, NVS, CAT, SNY, MFC, EL, TM, UL, VOO, WY,
- Sold Out: TWTR, AIMC, POOL, ABB, TJX,
- Snap Inc (SNAP) - 629,041 shares, 20.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 38,061 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio.
- Terex Corp (TEX) - 174,971 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio.
- Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 167,723 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,160 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
Curated Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1514.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in First Hawaiian Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $26.84. The stock is now traded at around $28.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 21,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $77.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 211.90%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 38,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Humana Inc (HUM)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Humana Inc by 69.15%. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $444.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $139.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc by 38.18%. The purchase prices were between $92 and $109.27, with an estimated average price of $100.09. The stock is now traded at around $111.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 21.17%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.Sold Out: Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. The sale prices were between $51.41 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $58.06.Sold Out: Pool Corp (POOL)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13.Sold Out: ABB Ltd (ABB)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.
