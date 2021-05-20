Curated Wealth Partners LLC Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, First Hawaiian Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Sells Twitter Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Altra Industrial Motion Corp

New Purchases: TPL, FHB, OTIS, VZ, ABBV, JNJ, NVDA, SNA, D, ADP,

Investment company Curated Wealth Partners LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, First Hawaiian Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Carrier Global Corp, Bank of America Corp, sells Twitter Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Pool Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Curated Wealth Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Curated Wealth Partners LLC owns 138 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Snap Inc (SNAP) - 629,041 shares, 20.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 38,061 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Terex Corp (TEX) - 174,971 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 167,723 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,160 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%

Curated Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1514.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curated Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in First Hawaiian Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $26.84. The stock is now traded at around $28.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 21,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curated Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $77.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curated Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curated Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curated Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curated Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 211.90%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curated Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 38,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curated Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Humana Inc by 69.15%. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $444.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curated Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $139.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curated Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc by 38.18%. The purchase prices were between $92 and $109.27, with an estimated average price of $100.09. The stock is now traded at around $111.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curated Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 21.17%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curated Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Curated Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. The sale prices were between $51.41 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $58.06.

Curated Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13.

Curated Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02.

Curated Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.