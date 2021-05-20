Blue Water Life Science Advisors, LLC Buys Agilent Technologies Inc, Chevron Corp, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc, Sells CareDx Inc, Natera Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp

New Purchases: A, CVX, HTGM, GS, JPM,

A, CVX, HTGM, GS, JPM, Added Positions: EXAS,

EXAS, Reduced Positions: CDNA, NTRA, BLI, AMRS, GH, ILMN, ADPT, TMO,

CDNA, NTRA, BLI, AMRS, GH, ILMN, ADPT, TMO, Sold Out: TWST, GNMK,

Investment company Blue Water Life Science Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Agilent Technologies Inc, Chevron Corp, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells CareDx Inc, Natera Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp, Berkeley Lights Inc, GenMark Diagnostics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Water Life Science Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Blue Water Life Science Advisors, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blue Water Life Science Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blue+water+life+science+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amyris Inc (AMRS) - 2,092,216 shares, 19.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50% CareDx Inc (CDNA) - 491,516 shares, 16.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.51% Natera Inc (NTRA) - 328,836 shares, 16.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.27% Guardant Health Inc (GH) - 185,330 shares, 13.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.23% Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) - 166,957 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.93%

Blue Water Life Science Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.99 and $130.12, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 20,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Water Life Science Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Water Life Science Advisors, LLC initiated holding in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.99 and $7.83, with an estimated average price of $6.33. The stock is now traded at around $3.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 148,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Water Life Science Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Water Life Science Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Water Life Science Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $207.97, with an estimated average price of $152.11.

Blue Water Life Science Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65.