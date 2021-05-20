Blue Water Life Science Advisors, LLC Buys Agilent Technologies Inc, Chevron Corp, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc, Sells CareDx Inc, Natera Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp

- New Purchases: A, CVX, HTGM, GS, JPM,
- Added Positions: EXAS,
- Reduced Positions: CDNA, NTRA, BLI, AMRS, GH, ILMN, ADPT, TMO,
- Sold Out: TWST, GNMK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Blue Water Life Science Advisors, LLC
- Amyris Inc (AMRS) - 2,092,216 shares, 19.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
- CareDx Inc (CDNA) - 491,516 shares, 16.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.51%
- Natera Inc (NTRA) - 328,836 shares, 16.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.27%
- Guardant Health Inc (GH) - 185,330 shares, 13.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.23%
- Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) - 166,957 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.93%
Blue Water Life Science Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.99 and $130.12, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 20,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Blue Water Life Science Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (HTGM)
Blue Water Life Science Advisors, LLC initiated holding in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.99 and $7.83, with an estimated average price of $6.33. The stock is now traded at around $3.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 148,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Blue Water Life Science Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 833 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Blue Water Life Science Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)
Blue Water Life Science Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $207.97, with an estimated average price of $152.11.Sold Out: GenMark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK)
Blue Water Life Science Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65.
Here is the complete portfolio of Blue Water Life Science Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
