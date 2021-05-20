Kize Capital Lp Buys Charter Communications Inc, Sells Baidu Inc

Added Positions: CHTR, CACC, AER,

CHTR, CACC, AER, Reduced Positions: SPG, ADS, KKR, WRLD,

SPG, ADS, KKR, WRLD, Sold Out: BIDU,

Investment company Kize Capital Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Charter Communications Inc, sells Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kize Capital Lp. As of 2021Q1, Kize Capital Lp owns 7 stocks with a total value of $380 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 231,136 shares, 21.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.09% AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 1,125,639 shares, 17.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 96,324 shares, 15.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.93% Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 456,409 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.36% Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) - 417,994 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.48%

Kize Capital Lp added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 55.93%. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $679.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.61%. The holding were 96,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kize Capital Lp sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.