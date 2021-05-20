Kize Capital Lp Buys Charter Communications Inc, Sells Baidu Inc

Investment company Kize Capital Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Charter Communications Inc, sells Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kize Capital Lp. As of 2021Q1, Kize Capital Lp owns 7 stocks with a total value of $380 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of KIZE CAPITAL LP. Also check out:
1. KIZE CAPITAL LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. KIZE CAPITAL LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KIZE CAPITAL LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KIZE CAPITAL LP keeps buying
For the details of KIZE CAPITAL LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kize+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KIZE CAPITAL LP
- Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 231,136 shares, 21.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.09%
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 1,125,639 shares, 17.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 96,324 shares, 15.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.93%
- Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 456,409 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.36%
- Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) - 417,994 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.48%
Kize Capital Lp added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 55.93%. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $679.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.61%. The holding were 96,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Kize Capital Lp sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.
Here is the complete portfolio of KIZE CAPITAL LP. Also check out:
1. KIZE CAPITAL LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. KIZE CAPITAL LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KIZE CAPITAL LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KIZE CAPITAL LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment