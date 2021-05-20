Logo
Seaport Global Asset Management Llc Buys Hennessy Advisors Inc, M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp, Five Point Holdings LLC, Sells Workhorse Group Inc, Mesa Air Group Inc, Clean Energy Fuels Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Seaport Global Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Hennessy Advisors Inc, M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp, Five Point Holdings LLC, B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp, Cartesian Growth Corp, sells Workhorse Group Inc, Mesa Air Group Inc, Clean Energy Fuels Corp, Canoo Inc, Yunji Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seaport Global Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Seaport Global Asset Management Llc owns 100 stocks with a total value of $36 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SEAPORT GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) - 1,567,035 shares, 60.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.37%
  2. Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE) - 623,526 shares, 20.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.10%
  3. Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) - 46,900 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio.
  4. Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) - 190,554 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.44%
  5. Hennessy Advisors Inc (HNNA) - 91,082 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 179.43%
New Purchase: M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp (MBAC.U)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc initiated holding in M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp (BRPMU)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cartesian Growth Corp (GLBLU)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Cartesian Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Atlas Crest Investment Corp II (ACII)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Atlas Crest Investment Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Queens Gambit Growth Capital (GMBT)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Queens Gambit Growth Capital. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kismet Acquisition Three Corp (KIIIU)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hennessy Advisors Inc (HNNA)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Hennessy Advisors Inc by 179.43%. The purchase prices were between $8.3 and $11.09, with an estimated average price of $8.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 91,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Five Point Holdings LLC by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $6.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 190,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Mesa Air Group Inc (MESA)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Mesa Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.32 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Sold Out: Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. The sale prices were between $7.83 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $12.89.

Sold Out: Canoo Inc (GOEV)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Canoo Inc. The sale prices were between $9.03 and $19, with an estimated average price of $14.93.

Sold Out: Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCARU)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.58.

Sold Out: CuriosityStream Inc (3QT1)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The sale prices were between $10.9 and $18.9, with an estimated average price of $14.29.

