Seaport Global Asset Management Llc Buys Hennessy Advisors Inc, M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp, Five Point Holdings LLC, Sells Workhorse Group Inc, Mesa Air Group Inc, Clean Energy Fuels Corp

- New Purchases: MBAC.U, BRPMU, GLBLU, ACII, KIIIU, KAIIU, GMBT, AGAC, PGRW, ANZUU, EJFAU, HYACU, HYACU, SGAM, COVAU, FTAAU, FSNB.U, MIT, WARR.U, TLGA, LEGO, TWLVU, MDH, PSAGU, SLCR, TSPQ.U, DNZ, TMKR, LIII.U, HCAR, MACQU, HCCC, KAIR, FCAX, AMPI.U, CLRM, DISAU, NSTD.U, IPVIU, JCICU, SHAC, FTEV.U, IPVF.U, PNTM, FRXB.U, PICC.U, DEH, FLME.U, RXRAU,
- Added Positions: RIDE, HNNA, FPH,
- Reduced Positions: WKHS, YJ, KSMT, CRHC, ETAC, ERES, GOAC, TMTS, SVAC, APSG, AVAN, IGAC, NSH, NSH, SEAH,
- Sold Out: MESA, CLNE, GOEV, HCARU, 3QT1, 3QT1, NGA.U, CCIV, NHIC, FTOC, FST, GWAC, STWO, AVAN.U, NSH.U, NGAC, IMPX, PDAC, ASPL, VIH, ASPL.U, SVACU, BSN.U, FGNA.U, PMVC.U, ACTCU, PDAC.U, IGACU, ASAQ.U, SEAH.U, LCYAU, ACTC, FGNA, VGAC, LCY, CFII, MAACU,
These are the top 5 holdings of SEAPORT GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) - 1,567,035 shares, 60.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.37%
- Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE) - 623,526 shares, 20.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.10%
- Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) - 46,900 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio.
- Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) - 190,554 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.44%
- Hennessy Advisors Inc (HNNA) - 91,082 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 179.43%
Seaport Global Asset Management Llc initiated holding in M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp (BRPMU)
Seaport Global Asset Management Llc initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cartesian Growth Corp (GLBLU)
Seaport Global Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Cartesian Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Atlas Crest Investment Corp II (ACII)
Seaport Global Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Atlas Crest Investment Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Queens Gambit Growth Capital (GMBT)
Seaport Global Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Queens Gambit Growth Capital. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kismet Acquisition Three Corp (KIIIU)
Seaport Global Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hennessy Advisors Inc (HNNA)
Seaport Global Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Hennessy Advisors Inc by 179.43%. The purchase prices were between $8.3 and $11.09, with an estimated average price of $8.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 91,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)
Seaport Global Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Five Point Holdings LLC by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $6.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 190,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Mesa Air Group Inc (MESA)
Seaport Global Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Mesa Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.32 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $10.47.Sold Out: Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)
Seaport Global Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. The sale prices were between $7.83 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $12.89.Sold Out: Canoo Inc (GOEV)
Seaport Global Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Canoo Inc. The sale prices were between $9.03 and $19, with an estimated average price of $14.93.Sold Out: Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCARU)
Seaport Global Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.58.Sold Out: CuriosityStream Inc (3QT1)
Seaport Global Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The sale prices were between $10.9 and $18.9, with an estimated average price of $14.29.Sold Out: CuriosityStream Inc (3QT1)
Seaport Global Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The sale prices were between $10.9 and $18.9, with an estimated average price of $14.29.
Here is the complete portfolio of SEAPORT GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
