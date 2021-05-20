Logo
Berry Street Capital Management LLP Buys Glu Mobile Inc, RealPage Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Pluralsight Inc, BioTelemetry Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Berry Street Capital Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Glu Mobile Inc, RealPage Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, The Michaels Inc, sells Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Pluralsight Inc, BioTelemetry Inc, Viatris Inc, Acacia Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berry Street Capital Management LLP. As of 2021Q1, Berry Street Capital Management LLP owns 94 stocks with a total value of $904 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Berry Street Capital Management LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/berry+street+capital+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Berry Street Capital Management LLP
  1. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 325,000 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.07%
  2. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 450,000 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%
  3. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 362,500 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.93%
  4. RealPage Inc (RP) - 625,000 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 177.78%
  5. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 575,000 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 2,924,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Talend SA (TLND)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Talend SA. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 312,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $260.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BHP Group PLC (BBL)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.62 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $60.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $13.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 1,119,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RealPage Inc (RP)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 177.78%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 625,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 158.93%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $175.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 362,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $120.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in CoreLogic Inc by 107.14%. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 362,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 35.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 675,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Sold Out: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43.

Sold Out: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Berry Street Capital Management LLP.

1. Berry Street Capital Management LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Berry Street Capital Management LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Berry Street Capital Management LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Berry Street Capital Management LLP keeps buying
