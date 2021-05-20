Berry Street Capital Management LLP Buys Glu Mobile Inc, RealPage Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Pluralsight Inc, BioTelemetry Inc

- New Purchases: GLUU, MIK, TLND, COHR, BBL, WIFI, EGOV, STAY, CMD, PNM, BPFH, GFI, GLOG, GWPH, VRTX, CTB, CUB, MTSC, DIS, GRA, BIDU, FLY, CHNG, BMRN, CCL, AMZN, CZR, TME, PRPB, BOX, BIIB, CVII.U, JWSM.U, TBCPU, LFTR, AVAN, PICC.U, ACND, BLTSU, SWETU, AKICU, SLAC.U, DNMR, OCAXU, ETAC, PCT, RMGCU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, FMAC, CCAC, SCOA, SCVX, OMEG, GOAC, DLCA, CRHC,
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 325,000 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.07%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 450,000 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 362,500 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.93%
- RealPage Inc (RP) - 625,000 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 177.78%
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 575,000 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio.
Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 2,924,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Talend SA (TLND)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Talend SA. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 312,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $260.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BHP Group PLC (BBL)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.62 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $60.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $13.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 1,119,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: RealPage Inc (RP)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 177.78%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 625,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 158.93%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $175.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 362,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $120.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in CoreLogic Inc by 107.14%. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 362,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 35.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 675,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.Sold Out: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43.Sold Out: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51.Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.
