Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Buys EOG Resources Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Sells Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Sea, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings

Investment company Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys EOG Resources Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Corner Growth Acquisition Corp, Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp, sells Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Sea, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, EPR Properties, Spirit Airlines Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owns 45 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 32,728 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) - 231,741 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77% DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) - 937,439 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.69% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,774 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 71,586 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.28%

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $80.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 42,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 131,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 223,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 205,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $50.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 21,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc by 891.97%. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $31.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 82,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 283.23%. The purchase prices were between $21.7 and $24, with an estimated average price of $22.94. The stock is now traded at around $22.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 107,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 96.96%. The purchase prices were between $14.08 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 238,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 44.68%. The purchase prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $73.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 64,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 32.28%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 71,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in Univar Solutions Inc by 27.64%. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $22, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $26.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 224,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $32.06.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.84 and $83.75, with an estimated average price of $78.47.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.