Cartenna Capital, LP Buys Howmet Aerospace Inc, Allegion PLC, General Dynamics Corp, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Tempur Sealy International Inc

Investment company Cartenna Capital, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Howmet Aerospace Inc, Allegion PLC, General Dynamics Corp, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells United Parcel Service Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Tempur Sealy International Inc, CSX Corp, Lear Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cartenna Capital, LP. As of 2021Q1, Cartenna Capital, LP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 396,000 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. New Position General Dynamics Corp (GD) - 67,100 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 326.03% Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 42,000 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.18% Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 72,051 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.15% Allegion PLC (ALLE) - 77,000 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.6 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $33.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 396,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Allegion PLC. The purchase prices were between $107.01 and $126.75, with an estimated average price of $115.53. The stock is now traded at around $137.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.38 and $85.8, with an estimated average price of $78.81. The stock is now traded at around $77.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2271.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 3,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.26 and $56.08, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $66.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $321.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 23,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 326.03%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $188.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 67,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 91.18%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $281.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 87.15%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $142.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 72,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 110.94%. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC by 44.05%. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 181,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in Target Corp by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $219.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 47,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78.

Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66.

Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The sale prices were between $26.4 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $32.38.

Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55.

Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $194.2, with an estimated average price of $168.27.

Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07.