Cartenna Capital, LP Buys Howmet Aerospace Inc, Allegion PLC, General Dynamics Corp, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Tempur Sealy International Inc

- New Purchases: HWM, ALLE, LW, GOOGL, TXT, URI, CPRT, FDX, SPR, PCT, SYY, NXPI, JIH, ACM, VNT, AJAX, APH, WHR, UBER, SAIA,
- Added Positions: GD, SHW, ETN, AQUA, CCEP, TGT, WEX, KBR, BLL,
- Reduced Positions: BA, ODFL,
- Sold Out: UPS, APD, TPX, CSX, LEA, TDG, GRA, OSK, JCI, LAD, AJAX.U, UNP, USFD, HOG, EXPE, VRT, EOG, MHK, RH, IPV, TLND, SKT,
For the details of Cartenna Capital, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cartenna+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cartenna Capital, LP
- Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 396,000 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- General Dynamics Corp (GD) - 67,100 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 326.03%
- Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 42,000 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.18%
- Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 72,051 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.15%
- Allegion PLC (ALLE) - 77,000 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.6 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $33.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 396,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Allegion PLC (ALLE)
Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Allegion PLC. The purchase prices were between $107.01 and $126.75, with an estimated average price of $115.53. The stock is now traded at around $137.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.38 and $85.8, with an estimated average price of $78.81. The stock is now traded at around $77.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2271.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 3,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Textron Inc (TXT)
Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.26 and $56.08, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $66.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $321.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 23,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 326.03%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $188.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 67,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 91.18%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $281.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 87.15%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $142.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 72,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)
Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 110.94%. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)
Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC by 44.05%. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 181,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in Target Corp by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $219.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 47,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66.Sold Out: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)
Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The sale prices were between $26.4 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $32.38.Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)
Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55.Sold Out: Lear Corp (LEA)
Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $194.2, with an estimated average price of $168.27.Sold Out: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cartenna Capital, LP. Also check out:
1. Cartenna Capital, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cartenna Capital, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cartenna Capital, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cartenna Capital, LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment