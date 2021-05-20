Verdad Advisers, LP Buys Daseke Inc, DXC Technology Co, Albertsons Inc, Sells CI Financial Corp, Cabot Corp, Gray Television Inc

New Purchases: DSKE, SALM, ALJJ,

DSKE, SALM, ALJJ, Added Positions: DXC, ACI, MCS, PVH, CLW, RYI, AAN, ACCO, CMC, HNRG, TILE, HYG, IMKTA,

DXC, ACI, MCS, PVH, CLW, RYI, AAN, ACCO, CMC, HNRG, TILE, HYG, IMKTA, Reduced Positions: PRG, KBH, CVGI, CMTL, PRIM, WRK, AEO, MTH, MTW,

PRG, KBH, CVGI, CMTL, PRIM, WRK, AEO, MTH, MTW, Sold Out: CIXX, CBT, GTN, CXW, ATKR, CVEO,

Investment company Verdad Advisers, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Daseke Inc, DXC Technology Co, Albertsons Inc, Salem Media Group Inc, Clearwater Paper Corp, sells CI Financial Corp, Cabot Corp, Gray Television Inc, PROG Holdings Inc, CoreCivic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verdad Advisers, LP. As of 2021Q1, Verdad Advisers, LP owns 36 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Verdad Advisers, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/verdad+advisers%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 405,000 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) - 630,000 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.97% WestRock Co (WRK) - 327,000 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.76% Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) - 474,000 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96% Marcus Corp (MCS) - 756,601 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.40%

Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in Daseke Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.01 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $6.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 644,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in Salem Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.14 and $3.57, with an estimated average price of $2.38. The stock is now traded at around $1.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 689,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.13 and $2.03, with an estimated average price of $1.39. The stock is now traded at around $1.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 425,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 39.05%. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 365,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.17 and $20.42, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 556,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in Clearwater Paper Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $35.01 and $44.15, with an estimated average price of $39.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $86.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in CI Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $11.82 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $13.84.

Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Cabot Corp. The sale prices were between $43.84 and $54.11, with an estimated average price of $49.3.

Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Gray Television Inc. The sale prices were between $16.63 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $18.51.

Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in CoreCivic Inc. The sale prices were between $6.26 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $7.7.

Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Atkore Inc. The sale prices were between $42.36 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60.49.

Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Civeo Corp. The sale prices were between $13.89 and $20.4, with an estimated average price of $17.33.