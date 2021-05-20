Verdad Advisers, LP Buys Daseke Inc, DXC Technology Co, Albertsons Inc, Sells CI Financial Corp, Cabot Corp, Gray Television Inc

- New Purchases: DSKE, SALM, ALJJ,
- Added Positions: DXC, ACI, MCS, PVH, CLW, RYI, AAN, ACCO, CMC, HNRG, TILE, HYG, IMKTA,
- Reduced Positions: PRG, KBH, CVGI, CMTL, PRIM, WRK, AEO, MTH, MTW,
- Sold Out: CIXX, CBT, GTN, CXW, ATKR, CVEO,
For the details of Verdad Advisers, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/verdad+advisers%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Verdad Advisers, LP
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 405,000 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) - 630,000 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.97%
- WestRock Co (WRK) - 327,000 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.76%
- Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) - 474,000 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96%
- Marcus Corp (MCS) - 756,601 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.40%
Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in Daseke Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.01 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $6.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 644,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Salem Media Group Inc (SALM)
Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in Salem Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.14 and $3.57, with an estimated average price of $2.38. The stock is now traded at around $1.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 689,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ALJ Regional Holdings Inc (ALJJ)
Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.13 and $2.03, with an estimated average price of $1.39. The stock is now traded at around $1.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 425,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 39.05%. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 365,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)
Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.17 and $20.42, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 556,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW)
Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in Clearwater Paper Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $35.01 and $44.15, with an estimated average price of $39.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $86.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: CI Financial Corp (CIXX)
Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in CI Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $11.82 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $13.84.Sold Out: Cabot Corp (CBT)
Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Cabot Corp. The sale prices were between $43.84 and $54.11, with an estimated average price of $49.3.Sold Out: Gray Television Inc (GTN)
Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Gray Television Inc. The sale prices were between $16.63 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $18.51.Sold Out: CoreCivic Inc (CXW)
Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in CoreCivic Inc. The sale prices were between $6.26 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $7.7.Sold Out: Atkore Inc (ATKR)
Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Atkore Inc. The sale prices were between $42.36 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60.49.Sold Out: Civeo Corp (CVEO)
Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Civeo Corp. The sale prices were between $13.89 and $20.4, with an estimated average price of $17.33.
