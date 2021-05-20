Prudent Man Advisors, LLC Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Tesla Inc, Customers Bancorp Inc, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, BioTelemetry Inc

New Purchases: TSLA, CUBI, SKYW, CTRE, VIAV, TCMD, ONTO, MMSI, ESNT, CBRE, BJ, BOOM, SGH, O, ELY, INTC, SAN, BCS, CAT, TXN,

Investment company Prudent Man Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Tesla Inc, Customers Bancorp Inc, SkyWest Inc, CareTrust REIT Inc, sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, BioTelemetry Inc, GMS Inc, National Vision Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prudent Man Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Prudent Man Advisors, LLC owns 201 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 217,046 shares, 18.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.32% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 265,483 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.62% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 168,526 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 169,878 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 81,016 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $563.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $32.13, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $35.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SkyWest Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $49.21. The stock is now traded at around $48.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.42 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $22.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Viavi Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $17, with an estimated average price of $16.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.56 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $57.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 75.27%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $242.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GMS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.33 and $44.3, with an estimated average price of $35.61.

Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in National Vision Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.53 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $47.7.