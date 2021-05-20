Prudent Man Advisors, LLC Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Tesla Inc, Customers Bancorp Inc, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, BioTelemetry Inc

- New Purchases: TSLA, CUBI, SKYW, CTRE, VIAV, TCMD, ONTO, MMSI, ESNT, CBRE, BJ, BOOM, SGH, O, ELY, INTC, SAN, BCS, CAT, TXN,
- Added Positions: BND, HYG, BDX, VYM, VNQ, VXUS, AMT, AAPL, DIS, PLD, AMP, HON, EQIX, AVGO, HD, BLK, C, MS, CMCSA, TMO, ABT, PM, VWO, TKR, RTX, INVH, DHR, JPM, CCI, LHX, NEE, MDLZ, DD, AMZN, GOOG, FAF, DEA, EMN, FNF, CSCO, ADC, CVX, ADM, VLO, MPC, HUBB, CPRT, ANTM, FMC, LMT, MCD, GD, VST, EIX, FNB, HUN, TTWO, MDT, HIG, EHC, IRM, DOV, TSM, VRTX, AME, COST, FLT, GOOGL, TMUS, EOG, NRG, CRM, TFX, DG, MA, SYF, V, COP, FB, WMT, UNH, HUM, NOW, KEYS, NOC, BSX, GSIE, LEN, ICE, ALRM, J, LKQ, ATVI, QNST, ADUS, YETI, FUL, SRE, GLUU,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, IWM, VGSH, BIV, IVV, BSV, SFIX, NOVA, RNG, KO, SONY, AMAT, LRCX, HASI, ABBV, VZ, ASML, TGT, GM, TD, NXRT, ING, NVS,
- Sold Out: ALXN, BEAT, GMS, EYE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Prudent Man Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 217,046 shares, 18.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.32%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 265,483 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.62%
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 168,526 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 169,878 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 81,016 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $563.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 540 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)
Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $32.13, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $35.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SkyWest Inc (SKYW)
Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SkyWest Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $49.21. The stock is now traded at around $48.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)
Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.42 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $22.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)
Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Viavi Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $17, with an estimated average price of $16.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI)
Prudent Man Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.56 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $57.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Prudent Man Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 75.27%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $242.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)
Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.Sold Out: GMS Inc (GMS)
Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GMS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.33 and $44.3, with an estimated average price of $35.61.Sold Out: National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE)
Prudent Man Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in National Vision Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.53 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $47.7.
