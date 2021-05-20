Logo
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC Buys Diamondback Energy Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Sells VMware Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Diamondback Energy Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Splunk Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, sells VMware Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Workday Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC owns 472 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpha+paradigm+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC
  1. Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) - 108,457 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 84,726 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.31%
  3. Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 96,504 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.95%
  4. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 2,448 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1076.92%
  5. Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 14,222 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 796.16%
New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 108,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $112.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 25,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC initiated holding in AMC Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 46,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Welbilt Inc (WBT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $16.91, with an estimated average price of $15.04. The stock is now traded at around $20.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 145,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DHT Holdings Inc (DHT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC initiated holding in DHT Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $5.81. The stock is now traded at around $5.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 392,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $49.1, with an estimated average price of $39.05. The stock is now traded at around $42.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 45,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 1076.92%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2270.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 2,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 796.16%. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $301.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 14,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 144.95%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 96,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 74.31%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 84,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC added to a holding in Green Dot Corp by 52169.47%. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 49,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 1518.90%. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 86,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.

Sold Out: Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)

Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The sale prices were between $8.02 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $9.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC keeps buying
