Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC Buys Diamondback Energy Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Sells VMware Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc

- New Purchases: FANG, SPLK, AMCX, WBT, DHT, PLAY, ADBE, CYRX, EXTR, PYPL, ACIC, QUOT, FLOW, RILY, HZON, VICR, NGAC, HEAR, SCR, RADA, JRVR, HST, LASR, ROAD, FSRV, GIII, OSIS, PVG, ENVA, SFTW, JOE, DESP, AFRM, QS, SU, U, LRCX, BCEI, BCEI, CTRN, ASPN, FST, SLM, FSLY, CERS, COST, KAR, NUAN, SBLK, RLGY, TBIO, WAFD, DCRB, PENN, GOGL, CHWY, NOG, ON, SBGI, HMN, RES, CRSA, KSS, ANET, HOL, NDAQ, TSIA, SPCE, DASH, SNOW, ADTN, BNED, DLR, EWBC, RTP, JEF, PSA, URGN, GNK, BV, DKNG, FLXN, KBAL, MCB, SJM, SCCO, TBA, EGLE, MDXG, SLCA, AAN, OIS, PEGA, ACGL, INSW, IBTX, TGH, BW, GDEN, IP, SCVL, AAOI, COF, DIOD, KHC, MTCH, USX, AKAM, BYD, HOV, TWLO, AON, TNK, CSII, CREE, EFX, FFIV, NSP, MBI, TAP, O, ARE, BXP, DISH, NCMI, PACW, AGS, PLD, RAVN, SITM, UMBF, VOXX, BTWN, BWMX, ABNB, AEE, ADM, HYRE, QRVO, SBAC, SMCI, PAE, GROW, IGT, STNG, T, CTSH, CMP, LUNA, TXN, AWK, BIGC, DSKE, DOV, ES, HBAN, ITI, PEG, FRO, CHTR, D, FITB, HOG, PWFL, QMCO, SXI, TGI, VCTR, ALG, ALB, CHD, CPRT, EQIX, LAZR, NKTX, AMAL, AEP, MOS, PDCE, FN, AGNC, BLL, DD, DZSI, EXPD, PAYX, PRMW, RL, RSG, TGT, VMC, YUM, RCL, BLKB, BWA, CCI, LPI, MXL, PRU, VTRS, ESTC, APD, AFI, CNI, CAG, DG, FNKO, IMMR, KLR, LIQT, MGPI, SRAX, SWKS, SYX, TRHC, TTWO, WCN, ZI, ZUMZ, RPRX, CHKP, BLDP, BYND, ECL, EA, FUL, GAIA, LTRPA, MTSI, MCD, SKLZ, SMSI, UMPQ, ACN, AMT, ASYS, TBBK, CDW, CARR, WISH, DDOG, FTK, HLX, MIDD, QUIK, RF, VVOS, AME, ALV, DFS, DUK, ESS, NOTV, LMND, LBRDK, SHOO, MDLZ, PGR, SRE, VSEC, VTR, VRSN, BR, FIX, STZ, ETR, ICE, NTRS, RICK, REYN, SII, TD, USAK, UPST, DHR, INOV, JNPR, KRA, LEN, ULTA, VNT,
- Added Positions: BKNG, GNRC, LVS, PINS, GDOT, DBX, DBI, DGX, LH, PAR, ALK, AUDC, NFLX, MLM, V, SIRI, PLUG, YUMC, Z, PPG, AVB, BKR, FLL, HRL, ED, DLTR, ARGO, LADR, VRSK, POOL, NTAP, STT, MKC, LULU, WST, XEL, PRO, NGMS, FTV, SWK, DTE, CLX, BCOV, AAP, ACRE, NCLH, RSI, ANGI, CTLT, IPG, EXC, NVDA, UAL, MSGS, OTIS, A, DGNS, XPOA, CIEN, KRMD,
- Reduced Positions: VMW, ZM, WDAY, NET, MELI, ROKU, CTXS, SNAP, ARRY, WYNN, MU, SQ, SAM, TRV, AAL, MCHP, TER, HA, DMYD, MSFT, CRM, PRTY, TPR, ETSY, AMD, GAN, FTCH, DEN, SIVB, KMX, HZNP, AIG, RH, MCRI, TSLA, EGAN, ATVI, W, AMRC, STX, DAC, USCR, FRC, DPZ, SATS, MCK, FIVN, EB, WTFC, ORLY, AES, OAS, VIAC, HAL, OMC, COWN, EXAS, SOI, CL, KMB, KR, LUV, ADSK, VVI, AFL, CPB, GILD, IDXX, MCO, PCAR, WMB, AZO, F, POST, DLTH, KMI, ROK, SLB, TUFN, BK, EXP, EPAC, IFF, VFC, COLM, GIS, IRM, K, RMD, RKT, CMS, CCL, CNTY, CERN, DRI, HOLX, MAR, SGEN, SYF, QGEN, ITW, RHP, TPX, WM,
- Sold Out: CZR, UBER, GOOGL, QCOM, FSLR, DRH, PEB, RLJ, KFY, MTOR, CBT, TSE, CHDN, AMZN, XHR, BKE, EURN, IMAX, NTGR, C, ATI, NOW, OXM, WDC, DT, CPA, GLNG, GS, DAL, CLF, ARCB, ACLS, GM, SYY, CPRI, OSPN, WWW, GRMN, FB, TWTR, TPB, NPO, HD, SGH, CAH, FE, AVTR, PRDO, STRL, ACCD, XPO, ATRO, UCTT, NTB, AVT, BAX, WIFI, FREE, BLFS, OCFC, MRTX, ASO, NWL, SHO, WBS, TMUS, ZNGA, FBC, JWN, OPRX, CELH, ATUS, CONN, HT, ITT, NTUS, SPG, CLDT, CAL, ATGE, LPG, IEA, INMD, TILE, LB, TDOC, TALO, HRTX, BHC, DISCA, EOG, FCX, PFBC, MPC, NRZ, AMGN, GPRE, BDX, COHU, PATK, RGS, SWIR, APLE, PUMP, KSU, APTO, SPGI, MO, IONS, HAYN, MARK, ALEX, KEYS, SONO, AAPL, CF, ENDP, IBM, VRTX, PM, HCA, NETI, WOW, PACK, DOW, TW, NCR, NEM, PPL, NLOK, HLT, SMMC, BDC, CASS, EMR, HPQ, PPC, PXLW, COMM, CASA, AZZ, FC, UFI, EBAY, HEES, LYB, VIRT, ACI, BJRI, THO, WW, ZBH, SNCR, PGTI, WU, ACM, CALX, ABBV, NTRA, AVYA, FOUR, COP, ENB, GHL, KKR, WPF, DE, EIX, EW, EMKR, KEY, PXD, BKU, APO, SCWX, VRS, MMM, AOS, BXC, BRKR, CVS, ETN, PEAK, JCI, KLIC, NATI, TRNS, AIMC, ALLY, IBEX, BSX, DYAI, EL, GNTX, ILMN, PRGX, REFR, TSN, LBTYK, SBH, SHSP, IQV, VERB, FOXA, SLQT, LCII, MRK, SYK, FOR, DRTT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC
- Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) - 108,457 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 84,726 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.31%
- Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 96,504 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.95%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 2,448 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1076.92%
- Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 14,222 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 796.16%
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 108,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $112.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 25,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC initiated holding in AMC Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 46,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Welbilt Inc (WBT)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $16.91, with an estimated average price of $15.04. The stock is now traded at around $20.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 145,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DHT Holdings Inc (DHT)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC initiated holding in DHT Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $5.81. The stock is now traded at around $5.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 392,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $49.1, with an estimated average price of $39.05. The stock is now traded at around $42.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 45,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 1076.92%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2270.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 2,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 796.16%. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $301.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 14,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 144.95%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 96,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 74.31%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 84,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC added to a holding in Green Dot Corp by 52169.47%. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 49,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 1518.90%. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 86,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.Sold Out: Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)
Alpha Paradigm Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The sale prices were between $8.02 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $9.48.
