Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp Buys Xilinx Inc, Black Knight Inc, Tattooed Chef Inc, Sells Ingersoll Rand Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Baxter International Inc

- New Purchases: XLNX, BKI, TTCF, ALB, AME, WMT, KHC, MAS, NUAN, PANW, D, BGFV, SIVB, FMC, CRSR, FTV, FDS, ICE, CPRT, NEE, SNPS, EA, VNT, FSLY, HRL, KNX, EGHT, DDOG, GGG, WMG, CLGX, STE, ATNX, DRI, WAB, APTV, AVLR, DAR, SPLK, ISRG, SIG, CROX, INSG, MKC, ON, UAA, UPS, AMD, IEX, RAMP, PAYA, VIRT, WSC, ZEN, BLL, CNHI, ENPH, GVA, CRM, BF.B, CNC, DEN, PRGO, ASO, ROP, SHW, GOOGL, AZEK, MXIM, RSG, RMD, VRSK, ACN, AIZ, BK, ETN, FBHS, LEG, SSYS, TRU, CNNE, CTAS, DPZ, MNST, WDC, EQT, ETSY, ES, G, NI, UA, UNP, XYL, ZNGA, AEO, ARKO, DDS, DCI, GCMG, GWW, MX, ROK, SO, SQ, RGR, ALC, GOGL, MRTN, PRMW, WBA, XL, ADV, BIPC, FND, HL, HEI, INFN, MMC, NUE, PFPT, SWK, YNDX, MMM, AES, PLAN, BAH, CREE, GCI, KDP, LII, LIN, RCM, SAIL, WTS, AAPL, CMS, ESNT, IAA, STLA, AVNW, CDW, CAG, CBAY, FLEX, FCX, FROG, KR, PCAR, QTWO, RTX, RGLD, UTZ, BMY, COG, CMD, KO, CMP, DG, DRQ, FEYE, FIVE, FRHC, HWM, LITE, MTCH, MTOR, NMM, SSNC, TSLA, TPIC, TRIP, AYTU, BMRN, DISCA, GL, HES, IGT, KMT, NOW, SWIR, LUV, CDEV, LEU, CSGP, DUK, HCAT, IIVI, IMVT, IVZ, LXRX, NJR, NYT, OMER, PBCT, PRLB, RCKT, AOUT, APH, ACGL, AVTR, CPB, CVI, LPG, EHC, WTRG, FE, FLS, NLOK, OC, PII, SWAV, STEP, TDC, TMST, VMC, ACRS, ALTM, BERY, BPFH, CNP, CVX, GT, HMLP, IDXX, KBR, KNSL, KNOP, PBF, PCG, RADI, RPD, REVG, SB, SFT, SCVL, STNE, TELL, TLYS, TITN, TWLO, WRK, ALSN, AMRX, ASTE, AY, BL, CHE, CNK, CLR, CVBF, DVA, DISH, DSPG, EPC, ENR, EVTC, FBNC, GCO, GES, HNI, TWNK, H, KLXE, MLHR, MCO, PM, SONO, SPB, VECO, VSAT, YETI, Z, ABM, AYX, ANET, HRB, CVNA, YCBD, CPF, CC, CCOI, DB, DXCM, EBC, GOGO, HAYN, IRDM, LLY, LUMN, VAC, MCK, NAV, NCR, ORMP, PAYC, POOL, PRU, RDWR, RMAX, RDFN, REI, SC, SKX, SCS, TGP, TDY, TPH, UI, MTN, VRTV, WHR, CNA, CONN, GLOG, GSL, GTN, KFRC, LMB, LLNW, LIVX, MANU, NYCB, NOV, PAE, RGS, RNET, RES, SCU, SOI, SLDB, UEC, WOW, AMR, CGRN, CEIX, CAAP, CTSO, DAKT, FI, GLNG, HROW, ITI, MMX, UEPS, NR, RYAM, MARK, TK, TWI, AP, BBW, TAST, ESXB, DSX, ETRN, FVE, GSS, ICL, III, LJPC, LINC, TUSK, MLSS, MOLA, ONCT, PAVM, QMCO, TREC, VBIV, WTI, WNEB, BRY, BSGM, GALT, GLOP, SND, SMTX, GASS,
- Added Positions: NDSN, BDX, PGR, NOC, SNAP, CGNX, NVDA, WLTW, BAP, TER, NET, LULU, DGX, FAST, HAS, MTH, RPRX, MDRX, PFE, ROKU, HUM, TRUP, VUZI, ALGN, BBY, DBX, HBAN, MASI, TRV, ABC, CARR, QCOM, WK, FSKR, GDOT, AAP, CB, ECL, HTLD, AMCR, HXL, LOGI, FLR, JKHY, PHM, SRCL, UPWK, WU, NTB, CERN, NTRS, EXTR, LTHM, ODT, PPL, SHAK, ZG, LB, LMT, PERI, EFX, IPGP, ZS, ATI, APPN, CHNG, FL, FNKO, HII, IP, NEM, PAR, RFP, WAL, EAF, JAZZ, PKG, BNED, SAM, RE, NMRK, DDD, ASMB, BAND, CHRW, COTY, CACC, DNB, HRC, LEN.B, LGF.A, SEE, TSEM, UHS, VCRA, AMKR, BOOT, BRC, CRNC, DLTH, HE, HUBS, JHG, MPC, NATI, PLAB, QRTEA, SI, TRST, SLCA, VERI, ADBE, ARVN, PLCE, CTIC, ESTE, EMKR, EVC, 40Y1, LAKE, MLM, MESA, PD, PINC, TNDM, TGI, CHEF, CPS, COUP, CCK, CYRX, DOMO, GPRE, JNPR, MTRN, ONEW, SNDR, SIEN, TDG, TCDA, VNE, VRT, ZBH, AA, ALLE, AMZN, AMBA, BW, BHE, APRN, BPT, CDTX, DHR, ETTX, FRO, GRBK, IART, IPI, KRP, LAUR, LBRDA, LSXMA, NINE, PAGS, PRDO, SJM, SPR, SBLK, SXC, WSO, AOSL, CARS, CVGI, EVR, FLL, THG, LPTH, MKL, MOD, NVCR, PRTK, SAFM, SSTK, SILK, VREX,
- Reduced Positions: IR, OTIS, ACI, SFIX, NARI, SBGI, AEP, GE, EBAY, MELI, AKAM, LOW, SWKS, DOCU, PLT, GNRC, X, AWI, CRS, ORLY, ADVM, BOH, INSP, KLIC, MAR, SCI, CHDN, OXY, ONEM, CLX, ELAN, SEAS, BHF, GIII, MDGL, NOG, AMCX, APG, CAH, KURA, LAD, PTEN, PFSI, RNR, REYN, WEN, AJRD, ATO, GLW, HI, JAMF, JAMF, KTB, LPSN, RNST, ZIXI, CENX, FATE, PBI, ARCO, CWEN, HFC, INGR, LCII, FIZZ, CGEN, MC, TMO, WERN, ZTS, ARQT, FNF, MOS, OII, PSX, SM, TEN, VRNS, AGCO, ATRO, CPE, CHH, CYH, EEFT, EVRI, IBM, NXTC, OLN, PETS, STT, WFC, WYY, WSM, ACHC, BRO, CRI, EVH, HIBB, HUN, KFY, MGNI, MDP, DNOW, AVT, CNTY, CNR, FAF, FCF, GRA, LEN, LYV, RF, SKYW, VSTO, ACEL, AWR, AR, AZO, OZK, CLAR, COHU, DK, GLOB, GORO, GDYN, IFRX, LEAF, MTW, MOV, OESX, ORA, RLMD, RH, SPNS, SIRI, RUN, TMUS, TTWO, AIMC, CSPR, EPAM, GLT, MRC, PRVB, TTGT, VRA, WST,
- Sold Out: IFF, BAX, VMW, RBA, LNT, GM, MRTX, NXPI, UMPQ, TGT, MDU, SPGI, ESTC, WMB, PPD, SINA, BGS, MGA, WRB, RJF, CBPO, DNLI, GIS, GWRE, INTC, MU, NTRA, AON, BRKS, NDAQ, NUVA, OMC, WIX, OGE, TTD, NEWR, DOX, CTLT, ALXN, AEE, DIS, MIK, SEIC, HALO, ICPT, MGY, RPM, TSN, YELP, BA, FDX, POST, ZION, CSIQ, SAVE, BMCH, EVRG, LH, RKT, TRGP, BCRX, FOXA, HLT, KGC, NKE, RRR, TWTR, VEEV, MO, IEA, MMS, NRG, PNR, QGEN, QLYS, SCHW, TSE, URBN, AKBA, AXP, CHD, DKS, TMX, VSH, APD, CDNA, CINF, CMI, SGMS, SFL, WORK, WDR, FFIV, NLSN, PKI, PLUG, TXT, TGTX, CF, HOG, JWN, ARWR, CI, CLH, KSU, K, LBTYA, RLGY, SIX, SYNA, FTI, VIAV, ABBV, CADE, CG, FB, FIS, FCN, GRPN, HAIN, MAT, VLO, ANF, ALEC, AMP, ALV, BCLI, CAKE, DLB, EQH, GILD, NTLA, NKTR, TPTX, VFC, CHKP, CBRL, ESPR, FTCH, IT, 27Z1, LNC, MODN, SANM, SNV, UBER, URI, ALLO, AM, ANTM, BKR, BDTX, BC, BLDR, CLB, EXAS, GD, HP, HPE, IONS, KN, MAN, OTEX, OPCH, REGI, SWCH, VZ, TXG, ALKS, AWK, AN, AXSM, BRK.B, IMGN, INCY, LPX, MDB, NFLX, PZZA, PH, RGEN, SPWR, TR, TW, HEAR, VKTX, ZIOP, AYI, ACM, ATH, TEAM, RNA, BTAI, BJ, BE, BBIO, CAT, LNG, CTXS, CME, DHI, DFS, HPQ, SHOO, MATX, MHK, ODFL, PRPL, SABR, WGO, ZAGG, AFG, BECN, BSX, EAT, CATM, COST, ESI, FTDR, MRO, NTNX, REZI, TXRH, ADNT, ATGE, AIN, AMGN, T, AVYA, CSII, CHWY, DIN, DOW, FOX, GPC, KNSA, MTSI, OI, RDUS, RETA, STX, SMAR, UTHR, PCVX, WH, XNCR, XPER, CLDR, FHN, NWBI, NUS, SGMO, ULTA, CLF, CRNX, CRIS, IMMR, MGI, MWA, ORGO, ARA, BIOC, COGT, GTT, AGEN, CALA, EZPW, F, GEOS, SPPI, TNAV, USX, CAPR, CYCN, DVAX, GRTS, SNGX, GLYC, REPH, TRVN, VTVT,
For the details of OCCUDO QUANTITATIVE STRATEGIES LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/occudo+quantitative+strategies+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OCCUDO QUANTITATIVE STRATEGIES LP
- Snap Inc (SNAP) - 50,393 shares, 0.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 223.76%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 4,856 shares, 0.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.79%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 20,781 shares, 0.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Black Knight Inc (BKI) - 34,322 shares, 0.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 19,215 shares, 0.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.06%
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $120.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 20,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tattooed Chef Inc (TTCF)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp initiated holding in Tattooed Chef Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.82 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $22.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 132,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Black Knight Inc (BKI)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 34,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $156.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 17,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.06 and $128.21, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $131.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 19,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 18,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nordson Corp (NDSN)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp added to a holding in Nordson Corp by 904.50%. The purchase prices were between $178.99 and $207.34, with an estimated average price of $194.67. The stock is now traded at around $198.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 1004.57%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $242.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 835.67%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 22,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 326.75%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $370.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 7,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp added to a holding in Snap Inc by 223.76%. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 50,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cognex Corp (CGNX)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp added to a holding in Cognex Corp by 303.44%. The purchase prices were between $75.19 and $93.99, with an estimated average price of $83.47. The stock is now traded at around $76.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 28,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98.Sold Out: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp sold out a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The sale prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63.Sold Out: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73.Sold Out: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)
Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $158.92 and $221.61, with an estimated average price of $198.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of OCCUDO QUANTITATIVE STRATEGIES LP. Also check out:
1. OCCUDO QUANTITATIVE STRATEGIES LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. OCCUDO QUANTITATIVE STRATEGIES LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OCCUDO QUANTITATIVE STRATEGIES LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OCCUDO QUANTITATIVE STRATEGIES LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment