Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp Buys Xilinx Inc, Black Knight Inc, Tattooed Chef Inc, Sells Ingersoll Rand Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Baxter International Inc

Investment company Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Xilinx Inc, Black Knight Inc, Tattooed Chef Inc, Albemarle Corp, AMETEK Inc, sells Ingersoll Rand Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Baxter International Inc, VMware Inc, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp. As of 2021Q1, Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp owns 718 stocks with a total value of $455 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Snap Inc (SNAP) - 50,393 shares, 0.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 223.76% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 4,856 shares, 0.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.79% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 20,781 shares, 0.57% of the total portfolio. New Position Black Knight Inc (BKI) - 34,322 shares, 0.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 19,215 shares, 0.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.06%

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $120.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 20,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp initiated holding in Tattooed Chef Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.82 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $22.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 132,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 34,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $156.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 17,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.06 and $128.21, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $131.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 19,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 18,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp added to a holding in Nordson Corp by 904.50%. The purchase prices were between $178.99 and $207.34, with an estimated average price of $194.67. The stock is now traded at around $198.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 1004.57%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $242.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 835.67%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 22,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 326.75%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $370.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 7,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp added to a holding in Snap Inc by 223.76%. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 50,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp added to a holding in Cognex Corp by 303.44%. The purchase prices were between $75.19 and $93.99, with an estimated average price of $83.47. The stock is now traded at around $76.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 28,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42.

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39.

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98.

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp sold out a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The sale prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63.

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Occudo Quantitative Strategies Lp sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $158.92 and $221.61, with an estimated average price of $198.18.