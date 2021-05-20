Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC Buys Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

- New Purchases: NEE, TMDX, VRTX, PFD, GIK, EXC, TPR, COP, IEX, TGTX, ACRX, KDMN, ADMA,
- Added Positions: PEG, JNJ, XOM, JPM, ABBV, BDX, AME, BIIB, LMT, TEVA, CVX, IYW, IVV, VZ, IVE, ITOT, BSX, MSFT, T, KO, GS, DAL, GILD, MCD, IBM, DIS, GOOGL, FHLC, IBB, INTC, AMZN, PYPL, PFE, GOOG, FXH, XLF, MO, ONTX,
- Reduced Positions: GSY, JPST, GLD, USMV, IJT, DE, GE, IJR, IWF, PM, FDN, FV, COTY, DOW, SDC,
- Sold Out: IGSB, XLE, AGG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC
- iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 81,566 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,167 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 39,138 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%
- AMETEK Inc (AME) - 40,154 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 55,979 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 13,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX)
Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in TransMedics Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.75 and $47.82, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $214.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd Inc Fund Inc (PFD)
Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd Inc Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.39. The stock is now traded at around $17.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GigCapital3 Inc (GIK)
Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in GigCapital3 Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.63 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.45. The stock is now traded at around $7.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)
Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc by 225.09%. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $60.21, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $61.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 28,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 77.76%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 15,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 284.33%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 25,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 39.53%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 21,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 106.73%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 12,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 57.71%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $242.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 6,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.
