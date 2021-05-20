Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC Buys Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

New Purchases: NEE, TMDX, VRTX, PFD, GIK, EXC, TPR, COP, IEX, TGTX, ACRX, KDMN, ADMA,

Investment company Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Exxon Mobil Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 81,566 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,167 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 39,138 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75% AMETEK Inc (AME) - 40,154 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 55,979 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 13,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in TransMedics Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.75 and $47.82, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $214.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd Inc Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.39. The stock is now traded at around $17.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in GigCapital3 Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.63 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.45. The stock is now traded at around $7.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc by 225.09%. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $60.21, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $61.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 28,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 77.76%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 15,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 284.33%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 25,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 39.53%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 21,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 106.73%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 12,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 57.71%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $242.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 6,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.