Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC Buys Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Exxon Mobil Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/signature+wealth+management+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC
  1. iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 81,566 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,167 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  3. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 39,138 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%
  4. AMETEK Inc (AME) - 40,154 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73%
  5. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 55,979 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 13,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in TransMedics Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.75 and $47.82, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $214.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd Inc Fund Inc (PFD)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd Inc Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.39. The stock is now traded at around $17.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GigCapital3 Inc (GIK)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in GigCapital3 Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.63 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.45. The stock is now traded at around $7.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc by 225.09%. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $60.21, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $61.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 28,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 77.76%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 15,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 284.33%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 25,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 39.53%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 21,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 106.73%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 12,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 57.71%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $242.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 6,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC keeps buying
