Anqa Management Llc Buys ADT Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, W&T Offshore Inc, Sells R1 RCM Inc, Genworth Financial Inc, The E W Scripps Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Anqa Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ADT Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, W&T Offshore Inc, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp, sells R1 RCM Inc, Genworth Financial Inc, The E W Scripps Co, ON Semiconductor Corp, Tegna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anqa Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Anqa Management Llc owns 22 stocks with a total value of $79 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ANQA MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/anqa+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ANQA MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) - 1,896,204 shares, 18.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
  2. Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) - 1,551,996 shares, 16.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  3. NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN) - 823,000 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
  4. ADT Inc (ADT) - 1,124,783 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) - 277,400 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
New Purchase: ADT Inc (ADT)

Anqa Management Llc initiated holding in ADT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $8.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.03%. The holding were 1,124,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

Anqa Management Llc initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 122,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: W&T Offshore Inc (WTI)

Anqa Management Llc initiated holding in W&T Offshore Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $4.58, with an estimated average price of $3.1. The stock is now traded at around $3.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.52%. The holding were 1,432,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Anqa Management Llc initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $65.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp (DLCAU)

Anqa Management Llc initiated holding in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp (FCAX.U)

Anqa Management Llc initiated holding in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: R1 RCM Inc (RCM)

Anqa Management Llc sold out a holding in R1 RCM Inc. The sale prices were between $23.04 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $26.47.

Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Anqa Management Llc sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43.

Sold Out: Tegna Inc (TGNA)

Anqa Management Llc sold out a holding in Tegna Inc. The sale prices were between $13.97 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.53.

Sold Out: Fitbit Inc (FIT)

Anqa Management Llc sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of ANQA MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

