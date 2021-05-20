Anqa Management Llc Buys ADT Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, W&T Offshore Inc, Sells R1 RCM Inc, Genworth Financial Inc, The E W Scripps Co

- New Purchases: ADT, CHK, WTI, HIG, DLCAU, FCAX.U, HLAHU, BLTS, KLAQU, PNTM.U, AKICU, PRSRU,
- Added Positions: MIC,
- Reduced Positions: GNW, SSP, NPTN,
- Sold Out: RCM, ON, TGNA, FIT,
For the details of ANQA MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/anqa+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ANQA MANAGEMENT LLC
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) - 1,896,204 shares, 18.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
- Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) - 1,551,996 shares, 16.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN) - 823,000 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
- ADT Inc (ADT) - 1,124,783 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) - 277,400 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
Anqa Management Llc initiated holding in ADT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $8.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.03%. The holding were 1,124,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
Anqa Management Llc initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 122,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: W&T Offshore Inc (WTI)
Anqa Management Llc initiated holding in W&T Offshore Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $4.58, with an estimated average price of $3.1. The stock is now traded at around $3.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.52%. The holding were 1,432,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Anqa Management Llc initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $65.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp (DLCAU)
Anqa Management Llc initiated holding in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp (FCAX.U)
Anqa Management Llc initiated holding in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: R1 RCM Inc (RCM)
Anqa Management Llc sold out a holding in R1 RCM Inc. The sale prices were between $23.04 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $26.47.Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Anqa Management Llc sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43.Sold Out: Tegna Inc (TGNA)
Anqa Management Llc sold out a holding in Tegna Inc. The sale prices were between $13.97 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.53.Sold Out: Fitbit Inc (FIT)
Anqa Management Llc sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.
