Alua Capital Management LP Buys New York Times Co, Aon PLC, Paysafe, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, Live Nation Entertainment Inc

Investment company Alua Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys New York Times Co, Aon PLC, Paysafe, Herbalife Nutrition, Cardlytics Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, HDFC Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alua Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Alua Capital Management LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CIT Group Inc (CIT) - 4,484,819 shares, 13.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45% Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,030,342 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 771,373 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.04% ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 12,302,900 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 4,388,157 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.35%

Alua Capital Management LP initiated holding in New York Times Co. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $41.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.08%. The holding were 2,131,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alua Capital Management LP initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $252.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 324,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alua Capital Management LP initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 5,043,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alua Capital Management LP added to a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd by 52.35%. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $49.42. The stock is now traded at around $49.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 4,388,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alua Capital Management LP added to a holding in Cardlytics Inc by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $109.42 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $132.45. The stock is now traded at around $95.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,170,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alua Capital Management LP sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.

Alua Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.

Alua Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56.