Alua Capital Management LP Buys New York Times Co, Aon PLC, Paysafe, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, Live Nation Entertainment Inc

- New Purchases: NYT, AON, PSFE,
- Added Positions: HLF, CDLX, CVNA, CIT, DFHT,
- Reduced Positions: HDB,
- Sold Out: JPM, BFT, LYV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Alua Capital Management LP
- CIT Group Inc (CIT) - 4,484,819 shares, 13.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,030,342 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio.
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 771,373 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.04%
- ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 12,302,900 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 4,388,157 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.35%
Alua Capital Management LP initiated holding in New York Times Co. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $41.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.08%. The holding were 2,131,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)
Alua Capital Management LP initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $252.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 324,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Alua Capital Management LP initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 5,043,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)
Alua Capital Management LP added to a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd by 52.35%. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $49.42. The stock is now traded at around $49.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 4,388,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
Alua Capital Management LP added to a holding in Cardlytics Inc by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $109.42 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $132.45. The stock is now traded at around $95.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,170,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Alua Capital Management LP sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT)
Alua Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Alua Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56.
