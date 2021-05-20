Logo
Fernbridge Capital Management Lp Buys Facebook Inc, Netflix Inc, Global Payments Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, PTC Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fernbridge Capital Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Netflix Inc, Global Payments Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, PTC Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Alphabet Inc, Planet Fitness Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fernbridge Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q1, Fernbridge Capital Management Lp owns 14 stocks with a total value of $748 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FERNBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fernbridge+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FERNBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
  1. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 899,142 shares, 15.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.90%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 475,646 shares, 14.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.69%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 338,226 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 200.09%
  4. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 138,772 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.58%
  5. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) - 509,533 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.53%
New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $194.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 176,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 9,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 125,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 200.09%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.87%. The holding were 338,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 133.58%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $487.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 138,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 100.73%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $480.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 124,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 74.53%. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $120.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 509,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 28.90%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $134.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 899,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: New York Times Co (NYT)

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in New York Times Co by 47.25%. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $41.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 650,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Sold Out: PTC Inc (PTC)

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $118.18 and $146.73, with an estimated average price of $133.28.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of FERNBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP.

1. FERNBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. FERNBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FERNBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FERNBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider