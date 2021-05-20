Fernbridge Capital Management Lp Buys Facebook Inc, Netflix Inc, Global Payments Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, PTC Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

New Purchases: GPN, AMZN, FISV,

Investment company Fernbridge Capital Management Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Netflix Inc, Global Payments Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, PTC Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Alphabet Inc, Planet Fitness Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fernbridge Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q1, Fernbridge Capital Management Lp owns 14 stocks with a total value of $748 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 899,142 shares, 15.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.90% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 475,646 shares, 14.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.69% Facebook Inc (FB) - 338,226 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 200.09% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 138,772 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.58% Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) - 509,533 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.53%

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $194.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 176,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 9,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 125,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 200.09%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.87%. The holding were 338,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 133.58%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $487.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 138,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 100.73%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $480.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 124,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 74.53%. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $120.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 509,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 28.90%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $134.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 899,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in New York Times Co by 47.25%. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $41.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 650,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $118.18 and $146.73, with an estimated average price of $133.28.

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34.

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.