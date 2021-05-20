Arctis Global LLC Buys Alliance Data Systems Corp, Domtar Corp, Rekor Systems Inc, Sells CIT Group Inc, Equitable Holdings Inc, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo

New Purchases: UFS, REKR, VOYA, APA, OXY,

Investment company Arctis Global LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Alliance Data Systems Corp, Domtar Corp, Rekor Systems Inc, Voya Financial Inc, APA Corp, sells CIT Group Inc, Equitable Holdings Inc, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arctis Global LLC. As of 2021Q1, Arctis Global LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $705 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) - 1,244,654 shares, 19.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.66% BGC Partners Inc (BGCP) - 17,932,840 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. First BanCorp (FBP) - 6,705,529 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Popular Inc (BPOP) - 1,023,348 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.59% Domtar Corp (UFS) - 1,597,163 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. New Position

Arctis Global LLC initiated holding in Domtar Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $38.37, with an estimated average price of $34.52. The stock is now traded at around $54.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.37%. The holding were 1,597,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arctis Global LLC initiated holding in Rekor Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.49 and $21.53, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 2,025,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arctis Global LLC initiated holding in Voya Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.98 and $64.5, with an estimated average price of $60.01. The stock is now traded at around $65.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 408,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arctis Global LLC initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $20.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 1,286,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arctis Global LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 695,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arctis Global LLC added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 78.66%. The purchase prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $118.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.71%. The holding were 1,244,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arctis Global LLC added to a holding in Popular Inc by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $81.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 1,023,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arctis Global LLC added to a holding in Southwestern Energy Co by 209.54%. The purchase prices were between $3.06 and $4.81, with an estimated average price of $4.05. The stock is now traded at around $5.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 3,915,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arctis Global LLC added to a holding in Range Resources Corp by 195.40%. The purchase prices were between $7.13 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,677,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arctis Global LLC sold out a holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The sale prices were between $21.89 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $26.21.