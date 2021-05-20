Logo
Arctis Global LLC Buys Alliance Data Systems Corp, Domtar Corp, Rekor Systems Inc, Sells CIT Group Inc, Equitable Holdings Inc, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Arctis Global LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alliance Data Systems Corp, Domtar Corp, Rekor Systems Inc, Voya Financial Inc, APA Corp, sells CIT Group Inc, Equitable Holdings Inc, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arctis Global LLC. As of 2021Q1, Arctis Global LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $705 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arctis Global LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arctis+global+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Arctis Global LLC
  1. Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) - 1,244,654 shares, 19.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.66%
  2. BGC Partners Inc (BGCP) - 17,932,840 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio.
  3. First BanCorp (FBP) - 6,705,529 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  4. Popular Inc (BPOP) - 1,023,348 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.59%
  5. Domtar Corp (UFS) - 1,597,163 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Domtar Corp (UFS)

Arctis Global LLC initiated holding in Domtar Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $38.37, with an estimated average price of $34.52. The stock is now traded at around $54.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.37%. The holding were 1,597,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rekor Systems Inc (REKR)

Arctis Global LLC initiated holding in Rekor Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.49 and $21.53, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 2,025,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Arctis Global LLC initiated holding in Voya Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.98 and $64.5, with an estimated average price of $60.01. The stock is now traded at around $65.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 408,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: APA Corp (APA)

Arctis Global LLC initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $20.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 1,286,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Arctis Global LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 695,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Arctis Global LLC added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 78.66%. The purchase prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $118.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.71%. The holding were 1,244,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Popular Inc (BPOP)

Arctis Global LLC added to a holding in Popular Inc by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $81.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 1,023,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)

Arctis Global LLC added to a holding in Southwestern Energy Co by 209.54%. The purchase prices were between $3.06 and $4.81, with an estimated average price of $4.05. The stock is now traded at around $5.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 3,915,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Range Resources Corp (RRC)

Arctis Global LLC added to a holding in Range Resources Corp by 195.40%. The purchase prices were between $7.13 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,677,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)

Arctis Global LLC sold out a holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The sale prices were between $21.89 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $26.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Arctis Global LLC. Also check out:

1. Arctis Global LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Arctis Global LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arctis Global LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arctis Global LLC keeps buying
