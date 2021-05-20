Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys Stellantis NV, VeriSign Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Sells The Kroger Co, Discovery Inc, Macerich Co

New Purchases: STLA, VRSN, AMT, DLTR,

Investment company Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Stellantis NV, VeriSign Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Merck Inc, sells The Kroger Co, Discovery Inc, Macerich Co, Mastercard Inc, AMC Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owns 112 stocks with a total value of $780 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 277,848 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 134,685 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.52% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 401,603 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.20% Intel Corp (INTC) - 310,263 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.76% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 67,612 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66%

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 808,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $218.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 15,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $108.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 92,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 57.63%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 142,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 109.98%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 108,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 26.24%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 139,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in DaVita Inc by 41.65%. The purchase prices were between $99.98 and $123.89, with an estimated average price of $111.01. The stock is now traded at around $122.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 43,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Macerich Co. The sale prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.36.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.