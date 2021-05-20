Logo
Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys Stellantis NV, VeriSign Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Sells The Kroger Co, Discovery Inc, Macerich Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Stellantis NV, VeriSign Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Merck Inc, sells The Kroger Co, Discovery Inc, Macerich Co, Mastercard Inc, AMC Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owns 112 stocks with a total value of $780 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/te+ahumairangi+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 277,848 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 134,685 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.52%
  3. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 401,603 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.20%
  4. Intel Corp (INTC) - 310,263 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.76%
  5. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 67,612 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66%
New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 808,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $218.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 15,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $108.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 92,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 57.63%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 142,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 109.98%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 108,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 26.24%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 139,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DaVita Inc (DVA)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in DaVita Inc by 41.65%. The purchase prices were between $99.98 and $123.89, with an estimated average price of $111.01. The stock is now traded at around $122.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 43,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.

Sold Out: Macerich Co (MAC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Macerich Co. The sale prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.36.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44.

Sold Out: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd keeps buying
