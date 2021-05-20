Castellan Group, LLC Buys CVS Health Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells NCR Corp, Molina Healthcare Inc, Robert Half International Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Castellan Group, LLC Buys CVS Health Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells NCR Corp, Molina Healthcare Inc, Robert Half International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Castellan Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CVS Health Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Pfizer Inc, sells NCR Corp, Molina Healthcare Inc, Robert Half International Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Castellan Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Castellan Group, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Castellan Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/castellan+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Castellan Group, LLC
  1. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 191,600 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 25,700 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,695 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.84%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,900 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 66,080 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.97%
New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Castellan Group, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $89.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.7%. The holding were 191,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Castellan Group, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $562.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.33%. The holding were 25,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Castellan Group, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.45%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Castellan Group, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 224,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Castellan Group, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 207,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Castellan Group, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 19,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Castellan Group, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 30,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Castellan Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 45.87%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $90.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 31,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Castellan Group, LLC added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 57.69%. The purchase prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35. The stock is now traded at around $456.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Castellan Group, LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 47.14%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $153.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Castellan Group, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 38.24%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Castellan Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.76%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 56,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NCR Corp (NCR)

Castellan Group, LLC sold out a holding in NCR Corp. The sale prices were between $33.09 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.84.

Sold Out: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Castellan Group, LLC sold out a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $202.54 and $243.1, with an estimated average price of $222.88.

Sold Out: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Castellan Group, LLC sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $61.15 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $72.52.

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Castellan Group, LLC sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

Castellan Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The sale prices were between $30.6 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $32.76.

Sold Out: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Castellan Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Castellan Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Castellan Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Castellan Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Castellan Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Castellan Group, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider