Castellan Group, LLC Buys CVS Health Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells NCR Corp, Molina Healthcare Inc, Robert Half International Inc

- New Purchases: CVS, NVDA, AMZN, XLE, PFE, FB, PLTR, AAPL, QCOM, IWM, T, INDA, LOGI, LLY, GLD, SLV,
- Added Positions: SPY, EWY, VTWO, GWW, ADI, EWZ, LMT, JNJ, APD, ORCL, SYK, BLK, SYY, BMY, BR, LIN, HON, ACN,
- Reduced Positions: HES, XOM, USO, CVX, PH, EWT,
- Sold Out: NCR, MOH, RHI, ADP, EWC, ADS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Castellan Group, LLC
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 191,600 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 25,700 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,695 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.84%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,900 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 66,080 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.97%
Castellan Group, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $89.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.7%. The holding were 191,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Castellan Group, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $562.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.33%. The holding were 25,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Castellan Group, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.45%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Castellan Group, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 224,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Castellan Group, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 207,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Castellan Group, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 19,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Castellan Group, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 30,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Castellan Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 45.87%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $90.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 31,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
Castellan Group, LLC added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 57.69%. The purchase prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35. The stock is now traded at around $456.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Castellan Group, LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 47.14%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $153.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Castellan Group, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 38.24%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Castellan Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.76%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 56,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: NCR Corp (NCR)
Castellan Group, LLC sold out a holding in NCR Corp. The sale prices were between $33.09 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.84.Sold Out: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)
Castellan Group, LLC sold out a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $202.54 and $243.1, with an estimated average price of $222.88.Sold Out: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)
Castellan Group, LLC sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $61.15 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $72.52.Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Castellan Group, LLC sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)
Castellan Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The sale prices were between $30.6 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $32.76.Sold Out: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Castellan Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83.
