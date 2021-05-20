Castellan Group, LLC Buys CVS Health Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells NCR Corp, Molina Healthcare Inc, Robert Half International Inc

New Purchases: CVS, NVDA, AMZN, XLE, PFE, FB, PLTR, AAPL, QCOM, IWM, T, INDA, LOGI, LLY, GLD, SLV,

Investment company Castellan Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys CVS Health Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Pfizer Inc, sells NCR Corp, Molina Healthcare Inc, Robert Half International Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Castellan Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Castellan Group, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 191,600 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. New Position NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 25,700 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,695 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.84% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,900 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 66,080 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.97%

Castellan Group, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $89.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.7%. The holding were 191,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castellan Group, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $562.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.33%. The holding were 25,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castellan Group, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.45%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castellan Group, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 224,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castellan Group, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 207,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castellan Group, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 19,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castellan Group, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 30,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castellan Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 45.87%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $90.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 31,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castellan Group, LLC added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 57.69%. The purchase prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35. The stock is now traded at around $456.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castellan Group, LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 47.14%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $153.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castellan Group, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 38.24%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castellan Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.76%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 56,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castellan Group, LLC sold out a holding in NCR Corp. The sale prices were between $33.09 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.84.

Castellan Group, LLC sold out a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $202.54 and $243.1, with an estimated average price of $222.88.

Castellan Group, LLC sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $61.15 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $72.52.

Castellan Group, LLC sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45.

Castellan Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The sale prices were between $30.6 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $32.76.

Castellan Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83.