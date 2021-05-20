Park Capital Group Buys First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: FXD, RPV, XLC, DKS, SMG, NNDM,

Investment company Park Capital Group Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, sells ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Tesla Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Zscaler Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park Capital Group. As of 2021Q1, Park Capital Group owns 12 stocks with a total value of $15 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) - 97,490 shares, 37.88% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 40,048 shares, 19.78% of the total portfolio. New Position Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 40,322 shares, 19.73% of the total portfolio. New Position Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) - 17,734 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. New Position The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 5,492 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. New Position

Park Capital Group initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $56.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 37.88%. The holding were 97,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Capital Group initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $79.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.78%. The holding were 40,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Capital Group initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.73%. The holding were 40,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Capital Group initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96. The stock is now traded at around $85.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.01%. The holding were 17,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Capital Group initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $219.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.98%. The holding were 5,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Capital Group initiated holding in Nano Dimension Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.61 and $16.72, with an estimated average price of $11.56. The stock is now traded at around $6.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Capital Group sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

Park Capital Group sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.

Park Capital Group sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Park Capital Group sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11.

Park Capital Group sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Park Capital Group sold out a holding in Hyliion Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $10.58 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $15.71.