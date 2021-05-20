Rudius Management LP Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Clarivate PLC

For the details of Rudius Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rudius+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Rudius Management LP
- Alcon Inc (ALC) - 1,396,140 shares, 63.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.99%
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 366,093 shares, 32.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Clarivate PLC (CLVT) - 222,074 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 236.48%
- Sunoco LP (SUN) - 33 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio.
Rudius Management LP initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.98%. The holding were 366,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Rudius Management LP added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 236.48%. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 222,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.
