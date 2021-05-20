Rudius Management LP Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Clarivate PLC

New Purchases: IFF,

IFF, Added Positions: ALC, CLVT,

Investment company Rudius Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Clarivate PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rudius Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Rudius Management LP owns 4 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alcon Inc (ALC) - 1,396,140 shares, 63.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.99% International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 366,093 shares, 32.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Clarivate PLC (CLVT) - 222,074 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 236.48% Sunoco LP (SUN) - 33 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio.

Rudius Management LP initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.98%. The holding were 366,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rudius Management LP added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 236.48%. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 222,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.