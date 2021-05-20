Logo
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC Buys Roku Inc, Switch Inc, Apple Inc, Sells New York Times Co, Fox Corp, General Dynamics Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wealthgate Family Office, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Roku Inc, Switch Inc, Apple Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Walmart Inc, sells New York Times Co, Fox Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Pfizer Inc, Limelight Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthgate Family Office, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wealthgate Family Office, LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $74 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealthgate Family Office, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthgate+family+office%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealthgate Family Office, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 69,508 shares, 37.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 126,343 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  3. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 105,528 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.12%
  4. WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ) - 55,784 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  5. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 52,776 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Wealthgate Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18. The stock is now traded at around $320.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 3,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Wealthgate Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 7,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Wealthgate Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 25,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Wealthgate Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 4,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Wealthgate Family Office, LLC initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $80.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 6,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Wealthgate Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $112.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Switch Inc (SWCH)

Wealthgate Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Switch Inc by 119.09%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 101,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Wealthgate Family Office, LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 30.06%. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 18,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Wealthgate Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 94.56%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $200.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Wealthgate Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 28.12%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $421.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: New York Times Co (NYT)

Wealthgate Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17.

Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOX)

Wealthgate Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $28.41 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $33.48.

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Wealthgate Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Wealthgate Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Sold Out: Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)

Wealthgate Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $3.04 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $3.91.

Sold Out: Nikola Corp (NKLA)

Wealthgate Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $19.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wealthgate Family Office, LLC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider