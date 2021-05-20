Wealthgate Family Office, LLC Buys Roku Inc, Switch Inc, Apple Inc, Sells New York Times Co, Fox Corp, General Dynamics Corp

- New Purchases: ROKU, AAPL, PLTR, WMT, GDDY, AKAM, EQIX, QS,
- Added Positions: SWCH, UBER, DKNG, SQ, INTU,
- Reduced Positions: CRM,
- Sold Out: NYT, FOX, GD, PFE, LLNW, NKLA, MTCH,
For the details of Wealthgate Family Office, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthgate+family+office%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealthgate Family Office, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 69,508 shares, 37.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 126,343 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 105,528 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.12%
- WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ) - 55,784 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 52,776 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio.
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18. The stock is now traded at around $320.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 3,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 7,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 25,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 4,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $80.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 6,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $112.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Switch Inc (SWCH)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Switch Inc by 119.09%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 101,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 30.06%. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 18,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 94.56%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $200.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 28.12%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $421.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 770 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: New York Times Co (NYT)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17.Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOX)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $28.41 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $33.48.Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.Sold Out: Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $3.04 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $3.91.Sold Out: Nikola Corp (NKLA)
Wealthgate Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $19.03.
Here is the complete portfolio of Wealthgate Family Office, LLC.
