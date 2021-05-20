Venator Management LLC Buys BRP Group Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bank of America Corp, Zillow Group Inc

- New Purchases: RBLX,
- Added Positions: BRP, TMUS, LBRDK, FB, V, NVR, UBER, LBRDA, KGC, LILAK, SSNC, GOOGL, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, BAC, ZG, ITI, ALGT, CMCSA, EXP, GDX, Z, GOOG, CHTR, C,
- Sold Out: AAPL, USB, NEM, MSFT, MCO,
For the details of Venator Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to

These are the top 5 holdings of Venator Management LLC
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 147,306 shares, 12.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 608,379 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47%
- BRP Group Inc (BRP) - 1,135,905 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.40%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 14,734 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 155,010 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
Venator Management LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BRP Group Inc (BRP)
Venator Management LLC added to a holding in BRP Group Inc by 46.40%. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $27.22. The stock is now traded at around $24.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 1,135,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Venator Management LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 611.83%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $134.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 89,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Venator Management LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 58.29%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $160.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 101,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Venator Management LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 110.94%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $224.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 31,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVR Inc (NVR)
Venator Management LLC added to a holding in NVR Inc by 22.93%. The purchase prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1. The stock is now traded at around $4705.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)
Venator Management LLC added to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 27.14%. The purchase prices were between $6.19 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $8.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,120,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Venator Management LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Venator Management LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Venator Management LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Venator Management LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Venator Management LLC sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57.
