Venator Management LLC Buys BRP Group Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bank of America Corp, Zillow Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Venator Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BRP Group Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Visa Inc, NVR Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bank of America Corp, Zillow Group Inc, Iteris Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Venator Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Venator Management LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $338 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Venator Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/venator+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Venator Management LLC
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 147,306 shares, 12.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49%
  2. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 608,379 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47%
  3. BRP Group Inc (BRP) - 1,135,905 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.40%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 14,734 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 155,010 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Venator Management LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BRP Group Inc (BRP)

Venator Management LLC added to a holding in BRP Group Inc by 46.40%. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $27.22. The stock is now traded at around $24.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 1,135,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Venator Management LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 611.83%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $134.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 89,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Venator Management LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 58.29%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $160.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 101,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Venator Management LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 110.94%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $224.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 31,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVR Inc (NVR)

Venator Management LLC added to a holding in NVR Inc by 22.93%. The purchase prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1. The stock is now traded at around $4705.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)

Venator Management LLC added to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 27.14%. The purchase prices were between $6.19 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $8.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,120,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Venator Management LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Venator Management LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Venator Management LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Venator Management LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Venator Management LLC sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of Venator Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Venator Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Venator Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Venator Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Venator Management LLC keeps buying
