EMJ Capital Ltd. Buys Sana Biotechnology Inc, Sonos Inc, Ribbit LEAP, Sells Ribbit LEAP, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Match Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company EMJ Capital Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Sana Biotechnology Inc, Sonos Inc, Ribbit LEAP, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, sells Ribbit LEAP, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Match Group Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Snowflake Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EMJ Capital Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, EMJ Capital Ltd. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $453 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EMJ Capital Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/emj+capital+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EMJ Capital Ltd.
  1. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 800,000 shares, 21.18% of the total portfolio.
  2. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 950,000 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio.
  3. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 369,000 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio.
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 190,000 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio.
  5. SunOpta Inc (STKL) - 2,150,000 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA)

EMJ Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $32.75. The stock is now traded at around $19.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ribbit LEAP Ltd (LEAP.U)

EMJ Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Ribbit LEAP Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 425,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR.U)

EMJ Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $15.75, with an estimated average price of $12.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 445,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sonos Inc (SONO)

EMJ Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 145.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $33.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 245,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Ribbit LEAP Ltd (LEAP)

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Ribbit LEAP Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $15.61, with an estimated average price of $13.5.

Sold Out: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR)

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $12.13.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62.

Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of EMJ Capital Ltd.. Also check out:

1. EMJ Capital Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. EMJ Capital Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. EMJ Capital Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EMJ Capital Ltd. keeps buying
