EMJ Capital Ltd. Buys Sana Biotechnology Inc, Sonos Inc, Ribbit LEAP, Sells Ribbit LEAP, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Match Group Inc

Investment company EMJ Capital Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Sana Biotechnology Inc, Sonos Inc, Ribbit LEAP, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, sells Ribbit LEAP, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Match Group Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Snowflake Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EMJ Capital Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, EMJ Capital Ltd. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $453 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 800,000 shares, 21.18% of the total portfolio. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 950,000 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 369,000 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 190,000 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. SunOpta Inc (STKL) - 2,150,000 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio.

EMJ Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $32.75. The stock is now traded at around $19.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EMJ Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Ribbit LEAP Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 425,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EMJ Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $15.75, with an estimated average price of $12.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 445,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EMJ Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 145.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $33.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 245,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Ribbit LEAP Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $15.61, with an estimated average price of $13.5.

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $12.13.

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62.

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41.

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.