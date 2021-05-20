EMJ Capital Ltd. Buys Sana Biotechnology Inc, Sonos Inc, Ribbit LEAP, Sells Ribbit LEAP, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Match Group Inc

- New Purchases: SANA, LEAP.U, DGNR.U,
- Added Positions: SONO,
- Reduced Positions: FTCH,
- Sold Out: LEAP, DGNR, MTCH, CRSP, SNOW, DIS, ZS, GDRX, ABNB,
For the details of EMJ Capital Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/emj+capital+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EMJ Capital Ltd.
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 800,000 shares, 21.18% of the total portfolio.
- eBay Inc (EBAY) - 950,000 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio.
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 369,000 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio.
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 190,000 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio.
- SunOpta Inc (STKL) - 2,150,000 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio.
EMJ Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $32.75. The stock is now traded at around $19.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ribbit LEAP Ltd (LEAP.U)
EMJ Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Ribbit LEAP Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 425,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR.U)
EMJ Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $15.75, with an estimated average price of $12.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 445,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sonos Inc (SONO)
EMJ Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 145.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $33.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 245,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Ribbit LEAP Ltd (LEAP)
EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Ribbit LEAP Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $15.61, with an estimated average price of $13.5.Sold Out: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR)
EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $12.13.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62.Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.
