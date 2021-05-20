Wit, Llc Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, Intuit Inc

- New Purchases: IEMG, SUB, PDD, AI,
- Added Positions: VGSH,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, EEM, EFA,
- Sold Out: UBER, INTU, CRWD,
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 35,021,812 shares, 40.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 12,269,020 shares, 16.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.75%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 9,741,258 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 4,451,050 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.28%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 5,955,774 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.67%
Wit, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.92%. The holding were 9,741,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Wit, Llc initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 113,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Wit, Llc initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)
Wit, Llc initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $56.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Wit, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 12,269,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Wit, Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Wit, Llc sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Wit, Llc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.
