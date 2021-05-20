TCG Advisory Services, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares iBoxx US

New Purchases: VLUE, VBR, VT, IWN, AGG, CFG, VEA, PLD, ITOT, TLT, LUV, DKNG, IWO, GPS, VWO, EFA, BAC, MGM, VO, VTV, DHR, AMT, BAM, C, ARKW, UNH, SCHW, ARKG, MAR, PEP, USHY, ACN, GILD, NKE, SHW, TMUS, KMX, DON, VUG, CAT, SHY, MKL, SPIB, SBUX, TJX, APD, VCSH, VOE, CAKE, ATVI, NIO, UBER, EEMV, MDT, VEU, LBRDK, SWKS, AON, MDLZ, MLM, EMB, ILMN, SQ, SONY, CB, ZTS, BLL, VGIT, BDX, BLNK, COP, FISV, FLT, GD, TWLO, MCO, SHOP,

VLUE, VBR, VT, IWN, AGG, CFG, VEA, PLD, ITOT, TLT, LUV, DKNG, IWO, GPS, VWO, EFA, BAC, MGM, VO, VTV, DHR, AMT, BAM, C, ARKW, UNH, SCHW, ARKG, MAR, PEP, USHY, ACN, GILD, NKE, SHW, TMUS, KMX, DON, VUG, CAT, SHY, MKL, SPIB, SBUX, TJX, APD, VCSH, VOE, CAKE, ATVI, NIO, UBER, EEMV, MDT, VEU, LBRDK, SWKS, AON, MDLZ, MLM, EMB, ILMN, SQ, SONY, CB, ZTS, BLL, VGIT, BDX, BLNK, COP, FISV, FLT, GD, TWLO, MCO, SHOP, Added Positions: VTI, IWP, AAPL, IDEV, IQLT, PFN, JPC, NEE, MSFT, AMZN, HON, BRK.B, DIS, JNJ, IUSB, MA, FIVG, AVGO, BOTZ, CSX, JPM, MMM, QQQ, IPAY, GOOG, ADBE, VZ, ICLN, V, PG, VRP, WM, DVY, MRK, TXN, MOAT, AMGN, NVDA, KO, BMY, GOOGL, MCD, CVS, WMT, HD, PYPL, UNP, FB, COST, CRM, INTC, PFE, ABT, IWM, ABBV, LMT, QCOM, SPLG, CVX, TMO, GS, FV, IVE, AMD, T, IEMG, HYD, DGRO, SDY, SCHB, IEFA, IVV,

VTI, IWP, AAPL, IDEV, IQLT, PFN, JPC, NEE, MSFT, AMZN, HON, BRK.B, DIS, JNJ, IUSB, MA, FIVG, AVGO, BOTZ, CSX, JPM, MMM, QQQ, IPAY, GOOG, ADBE, VZ, ICLN, V, PG, VRP, WM, DVY, MRK, TXN, MOAT, AMGN, NVDA, KO, BMY, GOOGL, MCD, CVS, WMT, HD, PYPL, UNP, FB, COST, CRM, INTC, PFE, ABT, IWM, ABBV, LMT, QCOM, SPLG, CVX, TMO, GS, FV, IVE, AMD, T, IEMG, HYD, DGRO, SDY, SCHB, IEFA, IVV, Reduced Positions: QUAL, LQD, USMV, PIM, BTZ, BBN, HYT, VMO, AMLP, PFF, SPY, AGNC, REM, NEAR, BIL, JPST, IBB, IWS, CSCO, BA, MO, XOM, BSCM, DTP, CM, PGF, SPMD, SPTM, SPEM, TSLA, NLY, SPDW,

QUAL, LQD, USMV, PIM, BTZ, BBN, HYT, VMO, AMLP, PFF, SPY, AGNC, REM, NEAR, BIL, JPST, IBB, IWS, CSCO, BA, MO, XOM, BSCM, DTP, CM, PGF, SPMD, SPTM, SPEM, TSLA, NLY, SPDW, Sold Out: BSJL, IBM, AEP, BSCL, JHI, DBC, ACWI, TIP, IWF, TUP, TBF, DGRW, DAR, PM, IAGG, SDS, AAL, CVE, ET, HBAN, COTY, ENLC, USWS,

Investment company TCG Advisory Services, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TCG Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, TCG Advisory Services, LLC owns 206 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TCG Advisory Services, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tcg+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 116,422 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.16% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 189,337 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,823 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.86% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 106,537 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 98,877 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.81%

TCG Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.47%. The holding were 189,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 23,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $100.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 27,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 14,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 19,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 38,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 60.16%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $212.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 116,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.81%. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $101.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 98,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 49.86%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 99,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets by 44.74%. The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 153,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 90.51%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 117,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 69.39%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 453,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.88 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $22.95.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in John Hancock Investors Trust. The sale prices were between $17.31 and $18.23, with an estimated average price of $17.79.

TCG Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.21.