TCG Advisory Services, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares iBoxx US

- New Purchases: VLUE, VBR, VT, IWN, AGG, CFG, VEA, PLD, ITOT, TLT, LUV, DKNG, IWO, GPS, VWO, EFA, BAC, MGM, VO, VTV, DHR, AMT, BAM, C, ARKW, UNH, SCHW, ARKG, MAR, PEP, USHY, ACN, GILD, NKE, SHW, TMUS, KMX, DON, VUG, CAT, SHY, MKL, SPIB, SBUX, TJX, APD, VCSH, VOE, CAKE, ATVI, NIO, UBER, EEMV, MDT, VEU, LBRDK, SWKS, AON, MDLZ, MLM, EMB, ILMN, SQ, SONY, CB, ZTS, BLL, VGIT, BDX, BLNK, COP, FISV, FLT, GD, TWLO, MCO, SHOP,
- Added Positions: VTI, IWP, AAPL, IDEV, IQLT, PFN, JPC, NEE, MSFT, AMZN, HON, BRK.B, DIS, JNJ, IUSB, MA, FIVG, AVGO, BOTZ, CSX, JPM, MMM, QQQ, IPAY, GOOG, ADBE, VZ, ICLN, V, PG, VRP, WM, DVY, MRK, TXN, MOAT, AMGN, NVDA, KO, BMY, GOOGL, MCD, CVS, WMT, HD, PYPL, UNP, FB, COST, CRM, INTC, PFE, ABT, IWM, ABBV, LMT, QCOM, SPLG, CVX, TMO, GS, FV, IVE, AMD, T, IEMG, HYD, DGRO, SDY, SCHB, IEFA, IVV,
- Reduced Positions: QUAL, LQD, USMV, PIM, BTZ, BBN, HYT, VMO, AMLP, PFF, SPY, AGNC, REM, NEAR, BIL, JPST, IBB, IWS, CSCO, BA, MO, XOM, BSCM, DTP, CM, PGF, SPMD, SPTM, SPEM, TSLA, NLY, SPDW,
- Sold Out: BSJL, IBM, AEP, BSCL, JHI, DBC, ACWI, TIP, IWF, TUP, TBF, DGRW, DAR, PM, IAGG, SDS, AAL, CVE, ET, HBAN, COTY, ENLC, USWS,
TCG Advisory Services, LLC's top 5 holdings
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 116,422 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.16%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 189,337 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,823 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.86%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 106,537 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 98,877 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.81%
TCG Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.47%. The holding were 189,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
TCG Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 23,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
TCG Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $100.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 27,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
TCG Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 14,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
TCG Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 19,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)
TCG Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 38,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
TCG Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 60.16%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $212.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 116,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
TCG Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.81%. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $101.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 98,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
TCG Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 49.86%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 99,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
TCG Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets by 44.74%. The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 153,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
TCG Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 90.51%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 117,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN)
TCG Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 69.39%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 453,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
TCG Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.88 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $22.95.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
TCG Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
TCG Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
TCG Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11.Sold Out: John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI)
TCG Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in John Hancock Investors Trust. The sale prices were between $17.31 and $18.23, with an estimated average price of $17.79.Sold Out: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)
TCG Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.21.
