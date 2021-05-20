Logo
Heron Bay Capital Management Buys Nuveen Tax Advantaged Total Ret Strat Fd, Change Healthcare Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Sells AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II, Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo Buy-write Oppo, Anthem Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Heron Bay Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Nuveen Tax Advantaged Total Ret Strat Fd, Change Healthcare Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Vontier Corp, Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd, sells AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II, Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo Buy-write Oppo, Anthem Inc, Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd, Blackrock Duration Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heron Bay Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Heron Bay Capital Management owns 65 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Heron Bay Capital Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heron+bay+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Heron Bay Capital Management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,612 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,351 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
  3. Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) - 24,046 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.1%
  4. Nuveen Tax Advantaged Total Ret Strat Fd (JTA) - 589,532 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd (ETY) - 483,608 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31%
New Purchase: Nuveen Tax Advantaged Total Ret Strat Fd (JTA)

Heron Bay Capital Management initiated holding in Nuveen Tax Advantaged Total Ret Strat Fd. The purchase prices were between $9.26 and $10.81, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 589,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Heron Bay Capital Management initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $33.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 58,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Heron Bay Capital Management initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 4,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Heron Bay Capital Management added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 274.44%. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 188,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)

Heron Bay Capital Management added to a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc by 92.11%. The purchase prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $322.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 12,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd (ETG)

Heron Bay Capital Management added to a holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $17.49 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $18.38. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 320,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Heron Bay Capital Management added to a holding in J2 Global Inc by 50.01%. The purchase prices were between $94.28 and $122.49, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $125.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 34,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Heron Bay Capital Management added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 65,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Heron Bay Capital Management added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 39.97%. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $117.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 36,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)

Heron Bay Capital Management sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $5.09.

Sold Out: Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust (BLW)

Heron Bay Capital Management sold out a holding in Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust. The sale prices were between $15.59 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $16.03.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Heron Bay Capital Management sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Heron Bay Capital Management sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Sold Out: Innoviva Inc (INVA)

Heron Bay Capital Management sold out a holding in Innoviva Inc. The sale prices were between $11.06 and $12.87, with an estimated average price of $12.09.

Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Heron Bay Capital Management sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Heron Bay Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Heron Bay Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Heron Bay Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Heron Bay Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Heron Bay Capital Management keeps buying
