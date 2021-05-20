Heron Bay Capital Management Buys Nuveen Tax Advantaged Total Ret Strat Fd, Change Healthcare Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Sells AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II, Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo Buy-write Oppo, Anthem Inc

- New Purchases: JTA, VNT, FB,
- Added Positions: CHNG, FDS, ETG, JCOM, NTAP, CHKP, SRCL, SYF, LH, PFE, FITB, RF, BIIB, ABBV, BUD, FOXA, REGN, MSFT, CMCSA, AMGN, ZBRA, JNJ, SCHW, FNF, MCK, TXN, PRGS, JAZZ, IEX, WMT, LPLA,
- Reduced Positions: ETW, ANTM, ETY, DISCK, LMT, JHG, MRK, ROK, AAPL, TOTL, LRCX, DECK, LBRDA, GOOGL, CDK, LSXMK, UNH, GLTR,
- Sold Out: NCZ, BLW, VZ, ALXN, INVA, NRG, SWKS, SCHR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Heron Bay Capital Management
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,612 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,351 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) - 24,046 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.1%
- Nuveen Tax Advantaged Total Ret Strat Fd (JTA) - 589,532 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd (ETY) - 483,608 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31%
Heron Bay Capital Management initiated holding in Nuveen Tax Advantaged Total Ret Strat Fd. The purchase prices were between $9.26 and $10.81, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 589,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Heron Bay Capital Management initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $33.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 58,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Heron Bay Capital Management initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 4,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Heron Bay Capital Management added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 274.44%. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 188,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
Heron Bay Capital Management added to a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc by 92.11%. The purchase prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $322.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 12,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd (ETG)
Heron Bay Capital Management added to a holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $17.49 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $18.38. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 320,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: J2 Global Inc (JCOM)
Heron Bay Capital Management added to a holding in J2 Global Inc by 50.01%. The purchase prices were between $94.28 and $122.49, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $125.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 34,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Heron Bay Capital Management added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 65,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Heron Bay Capital Management added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 39.97%. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $117.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 36,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)
Heron Bay Capital Management sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $5.09.Sold Out: Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust (BLW)
Heron Bay Capital Management sold out a holding in Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust. The sale prices were between $15.59 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $16.03.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Heron Bay Capital Management sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Heron Bay Capital Management sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.Sold Out: Innoviva Inc (INVA)
Heron Bay Capital Management sold out a holding in Innoviva Inc. The sale prices were between $11.06 and $12.87, with an estimated average price of $12.09.Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Heron Bay Capital Management sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85.
