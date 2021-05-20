Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Financial Network Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Applied Materials Inc, S&P Global Inc, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+network+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,943 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
  2. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 120,766 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.34%
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 104,923 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.10%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 18,018 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.59%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 64,302 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $370.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $321.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $216.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 83.67%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 23,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 49.50%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 35.39%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $261.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 43.05%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Network Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider