Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co

- New Purchases: QCOM, AMAT, SPGI, URI, VB, INTC, BSV, MMM, FRT, PYPL,
- Added Positions: MSFT, IXUS, IVV, FVD, ESGD, GOVT, AMZN, LOW, IEFA, AAPL, QQQ, VUG, SPY, JNJ, COR, HD, VIG, VTI, COST, CHKP, TMO, CSCO, V, IEMG, CRM, USIG, VZ, UNH, VTV, BNDX, WMT, RSG, FSLR,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, IJR, NFLX, VNQ, UL, IJH, PFF, GLD, TTEK, MUB, BRK.B, VXUS,
- Sold Out: BDX,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,943 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 120,766 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.34%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 104,923 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.10%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 18,018 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.59%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 64,302 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
Financial Network Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Financial Network Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Financial Network Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $370.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Financial Network Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $321.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Financial Network Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $216.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Financial Network Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Financial Network Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 83.67%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 23,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Financial Network Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 49.50%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 302 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Financial Network Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Financial Network Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 35.39%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Financial Network Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $261.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Financial Network Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 43.05%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Financial Network Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.
