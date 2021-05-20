Logo
Greystone Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , ViacomCBS Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate B

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Greystone Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , ViacomCBS Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Applied Materials Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greystone Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Greystone Financial Group, LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $396 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Greystone Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greystone+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Greystone Financial Group, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 313,368 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.05%
  2. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 224,265 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1667.95%
  3. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 419,634 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 173.15%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,420 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.89%
  5. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 73,279 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 259.86%
New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Greystone Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 68,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Greystone Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $101.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 70,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Greystone Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $139.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 51,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Greystone Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 130,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Greystone Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $298.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 23,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)

Greystone Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $63.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 108,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Greystone Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1667.95%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 224,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Greystone Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 173.15%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 419,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Greystone Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 98.05%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 313,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Greystone Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1663.18%. The purchase prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74. The stock is now traded at around $110.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 86,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Greystone Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 1912.20%. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $339.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 23,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Greystone Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 2423.85%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $136.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 55,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Greystone Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Greystone Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Greystone Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Greystone Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Greystone Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Greystone Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46.

Reduced: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Greystone Financial Group, LLC reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 90.76%. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.41%. Greystone Financial Group, LLC still held 23,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Greystone Financial Group, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.06%. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $86.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.3%. Greystone Financial Group, LLC still held 56,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: American Express Co (AXP)

Greystone Financial Group, LLC reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 90.91%. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.99%. Greystone Financial Group, LLC still held 5,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Greystone Financial Group, LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 88.94%. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.93%. Greystone Financial Group, LLC still held 6,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Greystone Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Greystone Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Greystone Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Greystone Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Greystone Financial Group, LLC keeps buying

