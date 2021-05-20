Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Axonics Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Sells Waters Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

- New Purchases: AXNX, FNDX, NEPT,
- Added Positions: IJJ, IWN, SNA, RF, CFG, KEY, ABBV, QCOM, SBUX, WMT, JNJ, JPM, AAPL, AMGN, TXN, USB, HD, BL, ACN, EMR, MRK, RSG, MSFT, LMT, GD, PG, LKQ, MORN, OMCL, FDS, CPRT, VZ, FIVE, TECH, CRWD, SSNC, NVS, KHC, CSCO, CHD, MKC, TNDM, RGEN, ROP, ZS, MNST, BMY, NDAQ, JKHY, AME, RMD, BCPC, EW, MKL, COO, ROL, TYL, WST, SHW, CNCE, GOOGL, ROST, ITW, DHR, NKE, INTU, UNH, ADBE, CTSH, DGX,
- Reduced Positions: FIS, MA, PYPL, TTD, CERN, FB, DIS,
- Sold Out: WAT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,589 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,592 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%
- BlackLine Inc (BL) - 30,366 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49%
- Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 32,806 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 43,362 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Axonics Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.14 and $59.89, with an estimated average price of $54.38. The stock is now traded at around $54.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 17,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $54.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NEPT)
Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.29 and $3.15, with an estimated average price of $1.82. The stock is now traded at around $1.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 104.03%. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $107.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 15,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 98.25%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 9,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Waters Corp (WAT)
Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Waters Corp. The sale prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24.
