Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Axonics Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Sells Waters Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Investment company Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Axonics Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, sells Waters Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,589 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,592 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70% BlackLine Inc (BL) - 30,366 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49% Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 32,806 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30% Intel Corp (INTC) - 43,362 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%

Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Axonics Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.14 and $59.89, with an estimated average price of $54.38. The stock is now traded at around $54.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 17,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $54.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.29 and $3.15, with an estimated average price of $1.82. The stock is now traded at around $1.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 104.03%. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $107.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 15,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 98.25%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 9,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kensington Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Waters Corp. The sale prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24.