Greenstone Partners & Co., LLC Buys Guidewire Software Inc

Added Positions: GWRE,

GWRE, Reduced Positions: PAR,

Investment company Greenstone Partners & Co., LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Guidewire Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenstone Partners & Co., LLC. As of 2021Q1, Greenstone Partners & Co., LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Greenstone Partners & Co., LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenstone+partners+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - 129,460 shares, 18.00% of the total portfolio. PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 224,637 shares, 12.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 22,090 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 159,627 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 177,550 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio.

Greenstone Partners & Co., LLC added to a holding in Guidewire Software Inc by 25.69%. The purchase prices were between $97.8 and $132.54, with an estimated average price of $116.48. The stock is now traded at around $95.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 103,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.