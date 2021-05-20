Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. Buys Snowflake Inc, McDonald's Corp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells TJX Inc, Novartis AG, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

New Purchases: SNOW, MA, DOCU, NVDA, PSTH, PFF, ORCL, VEU, MDLZ,

Investment company Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, McDonald's Corp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, DocuSign Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells TJX Inc, Novartis AG, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. owns 117 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 110,859 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 24,643 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84% Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 30,916 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,990 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 77,848 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66%

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $228.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 8,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $189.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $360.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $562.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 70.53%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 86.40%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $266.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.58%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.30%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $216.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06.