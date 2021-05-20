Logo
Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. Buys Snowflake Inc, McDonald's Corp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells TJX Inc, Novartis AG, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, McDonald's Corp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, DocuSign Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells TJX Inc, Novartis AG, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. owns 117 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+dimensions+group%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd.
  1. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 110,859 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 24,643 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
  3. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 30,916 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,990 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 77,848 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66%
New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $228.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 8,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $189.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $360.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $562.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 70.53%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 86.40%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $266.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.58%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.30%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $216.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wealth Dimensions Group, Ltd. keeps buying
