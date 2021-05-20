Logo
Soditic Asset Management LLP Buys Grifols SA, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Fiserv Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Alphabet Inc, F5 Networks Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Soditic Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Grifols SA, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Fiserv Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Alphabet Inc, F5 Networks Inc, Fox Corp, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soditic Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q1, Soditic Asset Management LLP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Soditic Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/soditic+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Soditic Asset Management LLP
  1. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) - 124,388 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 387.80%
  2. Grifols SA (GRFS) - 1,408,588 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 204,275 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.62%
  4. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 129,940 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.50%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 47 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.00%
New Purchase: Grifols SA (GRFS)

Soditic Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Grifols SA. The purchase prices were between $15.15 and $19.78, with an estimated average price of $17.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.53%. The holding were 1,408,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Soditic Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc by 387.80%. The purchase prices were between $157.33 and $207.36, with an estimated average price of $178.86. The stock is now traded at around $213.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.47%. The holding were 124,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Soditic Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 92.62%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.02%. The holding were 204,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Soditic Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 147.50%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $160.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 129,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Soditic Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 135.00%. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $430720.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 47 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

Soditic Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 129.62%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 1,103,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Soditic Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 186.20%. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25. The stock is now traded at around $27.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 481,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Soditic Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Soditic Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

Soditic Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19.

Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOX)

Soditic Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $28.41 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $33.48.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Soditic Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Soditic Asset Management LLP. Also check out:

1. Soditic Asset Management LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Soditic Asset Management LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Soditic Asset Management LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Soditic Asset Management LLP keeps buying
insider

insider