Soditic Asset Management LLP Buys Grifols SA, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Fiserv Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Alphabet Inc, F5 Networks Inc

- New Purchases: GRFS,
- Added Positions: HII, FISV, LBRDK, BRK.A, LILAK, LBTYK, MSFT, BIO, LBTYA, BAX, RSG, BUD,
- Sold Out: MA, GOOGL, FFIV, FOX, AAPL,
For the details of Soditic Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/soditic+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Soditic Asset Management LLP
- Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) - 124,388 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 387.80%
- Grifols SA (GRFS) - 1,408,588 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 204,275 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.62%
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 129,940 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.50%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 47 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.00%
Soditic Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Grifols SA. The purchase prices were between $15.15 and $19.78, with an estimated average price of $17.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.53%. The holding were 1,408,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)
Soditic Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc by 387.80%. The purchase prices were between $157.33 and $207.36, with an estimated average price of $178.86. The stock is now traded at around $213.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.47%. The holding were 124,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Soditic Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 92.62%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.02%. The holding were 204,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Soditic Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 147.50%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $160.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 129,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Soditic Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 135.00%. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $430720.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 47 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)
Soditic Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 129.62%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 1,103,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)
Soditic Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 186.20%. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25. The stock is now traded at around $27.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 481,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Soditic Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Soditic Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)
Soditic Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19.Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOX)
Soditic Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $28.41 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $33.48.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Soditic Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.
