HCR Wealth Advisors Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company HCR Wealth Advisors Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Bausch Health Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Qualcomm Inc, Kellogg Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HCR Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q1, HCR Wealth Advisors owns 177 stocks with a total value of $504 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HCR Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hcr+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 596,614 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.18% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 623,855 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.14% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 161,938 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 795,655 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44% Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 657,226 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. New Position

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 657,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 398,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 111,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $30.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 129,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 30,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $307.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 11,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4218.89%. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $237.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 50,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Rocket Companies Inc by 225.12%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 186,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 285.33%. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $165.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 16,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 206.69%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3166.86%. The purchase prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74. The stock is now traded at around $110.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.68%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76.

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.