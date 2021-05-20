HCR Wealth Advisors Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: BKLN, TBF, VWO, BHC, ABBV, FDX, MOS, QQQ, USO, MEOH, AMLP, GDX, REMX, SPLV, IEF, BAB, FHN, RIO, MGNI, IVW, GBIL, BLOK, BX, WRK, MITT, NAKD, DFFN,
- Added Positions: VHT, VYM, RKT, ZBH, SHYG, EMB, BSV, LYFT, FCX, OLN, TIP, COR, COP, IEFA, LQD, ICE, BOND, TSLA, FMB, XLE, CMF, PTY, PSA, SHY, EMQQ, ZTS, EEM, USB, AZO, AMT, ULTA, KO, MC, LHX, TGT, VTI, SUSA, FIXD, F, EPAM, MKC, AGG,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, DIS, AMZN, GOOGL, K, NVDA, PFF, MINT, SPY, SBUX, FPE, PG, BRK.B, FB, DIA, BAC, COST, V, NKE, T, SCHG, NFLX, MCD, CAT, HD, DVY, CRM, VZ, GOOG, CLX, GLD, SNAP, IBM, FV, NCA, ORCL, IYR, XOM, NEE, AN, ITA, MRK, MS, AWK, JPM, TMO, MO, BMY, XLU, CHD, CVX, JNJ, AWR, OLED, WFC, C, NXST, PPR, ECL, SCHW, AMGN, CME, BABA, MYC, ISRG, IBB, ITOT, AXP, HON, RTX, IYW, SCI, CSX, IAI, STZ, XBI, BA, GE, LLY, PM, CVS, HDV, DSL, SRE, WMT, AEE, IWD, PYPL, MA, JCI, XLV, NOK, PSX,
- Sold Out: QCOM, TLT, INTC, MDY, IYH, PFE, BLL, ED, O, TTWO, SH, PCQ, AMJ, ATVI, BLK, NOC, NOW, D, MDLZ, LOW, SO, UPS, VGR, IYK, KXI, CSCO, WMB, IVV, ITB, IWM, VLUE, VOO, XLY, BIV, ESPO, IJJ, IUSB, IWB, MJ, MOAT, OEF, SCHX, UCC, VGSH, XLF, SIRI, BLV, BND, IGSB, EZM, HYG, IDU, IVE, IWN, IWO, IWR, IXJ, IXUS, IYT, IYZ, KIE, KRE, MBB, MUB, ROM, SCHA, SCHF, SCHV, SMDV, SSO, UGE, USMV, VCLT, VONG, VXF, XLK, BXRX, BIB, IGIB, DEM, DEW, EFAV, FLOT, FNDE, FXI, ICF, IJH, IJR, ISTB, IUSG, IUSV, IWS, IYF, KBE, MTUM, PSK, QID, REGL, SCHD, SCHP, SDY, SPLG, UPW, VBK, VBR, VNQ, VO, VOE, VOT, XLB, XLI, XLRE,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 596,614 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.18%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 623,855 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.14%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 161,938 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 795,655 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44%
- Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 657,226 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 657,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)
HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 398,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 111,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $30.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 129,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 30,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $307.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 11,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4218.89%. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $237.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 50,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)
HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Rocket Companies Inc by 225.12%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 186,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 285.33%. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $165.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 16,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 206.69%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3166.86%. The purchase prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74. The stock is now traded at around $110.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.68%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)
HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.
