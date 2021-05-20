Logo
HCR Wealth Advisors Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company HCR Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Bausch Health Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Qualcomm Inc, Kellogg Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HCR Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q1, HCR Wealth Advisors owns 177 stocks with a total value of $504 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HCR Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hcr+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HCR Wealth Advisors
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 596,614 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.18%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 623,855 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.14%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 161,938 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  4. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 795,655 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44%
  5. Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 657,226 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 657,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 398,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 111,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $30.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 129,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 30,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $307.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 11,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4218.89%. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $237.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 50,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Rocket Companies Inc by 225.12%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 186,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 285.33%. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $165.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 16,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 206.69%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3166.86%. The purchase prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74. The stock is now traded at around $110.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.68%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of HCR Wealth Advisors. Also check out:

1. HCR Wealth Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. HCR Wealth Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HCR Wealth Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HCR Wealth Advisors keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider