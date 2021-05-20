Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Peloton, Repro Med, and ChemoCentryx and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Peloton Interactive, Inc. ( PTON), Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems ( KRMD), and ChemoCentryx, Inc. ( CCXI). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Peloton Interactive, Inc. ( PTON)

Class Period: September 11, 2020 to May 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 28, 2021

Peloton provides interactive fitness products such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread+ and Tread, which include touchscreens that stream live and on-demand classes. Peloton also provides connected fitness subscriptions and access to all live and on demand classes.

On April 17, 2021, a day the market was closed, the CPSC issued a press release entitled CPSC Warns Consumers: Stop Using the Peloton Tread+ alerting the public to dangers, including death, associated with the Peloton Tread+.

On April 18, 2021, a day the market was closed, defendant Foley wrote a letter emailed to Tread+ owners and published on the Companys website stating that Peloton had no intention to stop selling or to recall the Tread+.

On this news, Pelotons stock price fell $16.28 per share, or more than 14%, over the next three trading days to close at $99.93 per share on April 21, 2021.

Then, on May 5, 2021, Peloton issued a recall of its Tread+ and admitted it was wrong to call the CPSCs warning inaccurate and misleading.

Following this news, Pelotons stock price fell $14.08 per share, or more than 14%, to close at $82.62 per share on May 5, 2021.

The amended complaint, filed on May 6, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) in addition to the tragic death of a child, Pelotons Tread+ had caused a serious safety threat to children and pets as there were multiple incidents of injury to both; (2) safety was not a priority to Peloton as defendants were aware of serious injuries and death resulting from the Tread+ yet did not recall or suggest a halt of the use of the Tread+; (3) as a result of the safety concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) declared the Tread+ posed a serious risk to public health and safety resulting in its urgent recommendation for consumers with small children to cease using the Tread+; (4) the CPSC also found a safety threat to Tread+ users if they lost their balance; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants statements about Pelotons business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems ( KRMD)

Class Period: August 4, 2020 to January 25, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 25, 2021

KORU designs, manufactures, and markets proprietary portable medical devices, primarily for the ambulatory infusion market.

On November 3, 2020, after the market closed, KORU announced its third quarter 2020 financial results, reporting that net sales declined sequentially to $6.1 million. During the conference call the next day, the Company attributed the lower sales to, among other things, higher allowances for gross rebates for certain customers and payment discounts and distribution fees.

On this news, the Companys stock fell $1.97, or 32%, to close at $4.16 per share on November 4, 2020.

On January 25, 2021, after the market closed, KORU announced its preliminary financial results for fiscal 2020, expecting revenue of approximately $24.0 million, an increase of 3.4% over the prior year. The Company attributed the results to, among other things, [s]lower growth in net revenue as a result of strengthening our contractual position with large customers. In the press release, KORU also announced that its CEO, Donald Pettigrew, resigned, effective immediately.

On this news, KORUs stock price fell $0.80 per share, or 15.5%, to close at $4.33 per share on January 26, 2021.

The complaint, filed on March 26, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Companys business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) starting in January 2020, KORU ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, to retain key customers and to incentivize growth; (2) as the rebates accrued, the Companys net sales were reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants positive statements about the Companys business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. ( CCXI)

Class Period: November 26, 2019 to May 3, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2021

After the market closed on November 25, 2019, ChemoCentryx issued a press release announcing, Positive Topline Data from Pivotal Phase III ADVOCATE Trial Demonstrating Avacopans Superiority Over Standard of Care in ANCA-Associated Vasculitis. Throughout the Class Period, the defendants lauded the results of the ADVOCATE Phase III trial, as well as the safety profile of avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV).

However, the truth was revealed on May 3, 2021 when, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a Briefing Document concerning ChemoCentryxs New Drug Application (NDA) #214487 for avacopan. In this Briefing Document, the FDA wrote that [c]omplexities of the study design, as detailed in the briefing document, raise questions about the interpretability of the data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of AAV. The Briefing Document continued that [a]lthough primary efficacy comparisons were statistically significant, the review team has identified several areas of concern, raising uncertainties about the interpretability of these data and the clinical meaningfulness of these results. The FDA also raised serious safety concerns with avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis.

Following this news, the price of ChemoCentryxs common stock fell over 45% in one day, down from its May 3, 2021 closing price of $48.82 per share to a May 4, 2021 close of $26.63 per share.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the study design of the Phase III ADVOCATE trial presented issues about the interpretability of the trial data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of ANCA-associated vasculitis; (2) the data from the Phase III ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan; (3) these issues presented a substantial concern regarding the viability of ChemoCentryxs NDA for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

