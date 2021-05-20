Washington University Buys Dada Nexus

New Purchases: DADA,

Investment company Washington University Current Portfolio ) buys Dada Nexus during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Washington University. As of 2021Q1, Washington University owns 3 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/washington+university/current-portfolio/portfolio

Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 1,785,714 shares, 59.24% of the total portfolio. Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 462,474 shares, 40.48% of the total portfolio. Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA) - 11,986 shares, 0.28% of the total portfolio. New Position

Washington University initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $46.44, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $23.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.