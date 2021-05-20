Logo
Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Applied Materials Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Distillate Capital Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Applied Materials Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, WestRock Co, sells Alphabet Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Teradyne Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Distillate Capital Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Distillate Capital Partners LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $309 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Distillate Capital Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/distillate+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Distillate Capital Partners LLC
  1. Intel Corp (INTC) - 114,208 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.31%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 43,453 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.96%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 19,111 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.67%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,184 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.74%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 20,007 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.56%
New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 33,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $456.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 7,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $232.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 12,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13. The stock is now traded at around $134.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 22,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WestRock Co (WRK)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 51,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $139.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 20,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 51.31%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 114,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 59.56%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $314.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 20,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 69.70%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $248.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 19,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 52.10%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $136.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 40,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 41.52%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 43,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 30.67%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 19,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91.

Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.

Sold Out: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $124.68 and $142.46, with an estimated average price of $132.54.

Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 33.74%. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2271.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. Distillate Capital Partners LLC still held 3,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Distillate Capital Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Distillate Capital Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Distillate Capital Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Distillate Capital Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Distillate Capital Partners LLC keeps buying
