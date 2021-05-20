Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Applied Materials Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

New Purchases: AMAT, TMO, ITW, MMC, WRK, WM, BDX, PCAR, DG, RSG, FBHS, VTRS, MXIM, CHD, CLX, NDSN, GIB, DOOO, WPM, CSAN, KL, SSRM,

Investment company Distillate Capital Partners LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Applied Materials Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, WestRock Co, sells Alphabet Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Teradyne Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Distillate Capital Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Distillate Capital Partners LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $309 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Intel Corp (INTC) - 114,208 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.31% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 43,453 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.96% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 19,111 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.67% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,184 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.74% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 20,007 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.56%

Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 33,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $456.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 7,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $232.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 12,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13. The stock is now traded at around $134.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 22,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 51,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Distillate Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $139.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 20,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 51.31%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 114,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 59.56%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $314.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 20,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 69.70%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $248.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 19,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 52.10%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $136.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 40,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 41.52%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 43,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Distillate Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 30.67%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 19,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91.

Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.

Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $124.68 and $142.46, with an estimated average price of $132.54.

Distillate Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.

Distillate Capital Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 33.74%. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2271.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. Distillate Capital Partners LLC still held 3,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.