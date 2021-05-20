Concord Wealth Partners Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Ma

New Purchases: RPV, VUZI, IDXX, IX, TRMB, RIOT, FITB, SKM, VMI, WIT, SPOT, IPO, ASML, AFL, LUMN, CTXS, CCI, GNTX, INFY, REGN, SU, RIG, L, IPGP, SOL, BLNK, NNDM, ENIC, CRSP, TME, DELL, ALGN, ANGO, AJG, ASH, BHP, BBY, BRO, CBSH, FFIV, FNF, FLO, GME, HUBB, ILMN, SJM, JNPR, LII, LNC, MVIS, MPWR, PPG, PAYX, PGR, RSG, SAP, SHW, SWKS, SNA, TECH, WSO, WBS, WHR, WU, JAZZ, ZG, YELP, HLT, ALLY, QRVO, BKI, RACE, HPE, VICI, VNE, NIU, FOXA, FOX, PTON, IAC, VNT, RBLX, IVV, EGHT, AOS, ABM, SVRA, AGCO, ATVI, AYI, AMG, A, AKAM, ARE, ALXN, ALNY, THRM, IVZ, AON, ATR, ACGL, ADSK, BCE, BCPC, BLL, BXS, BOH, B, BAX, BIO, LCTX, BMRN, BLKB, BWA, BRC, BF.B, CACI, CHRW, CMS, COG, CNI, CSL, CCL, CE, CNC, CERN, CHKP, CME, CHH, CHD, CSGP, COLM, SBS, CPRT, CUZ, CMI, XRAY, DECK, DE, DVN, DLB, DCI, DRE, EOG, EWBC, EMN, EA, ERJ, EFX, ERIC, EEFT, EXAS, EXPD, EXR, FDS, FICO, FAST, FFIN, FRME, FMBI, BEN, FCEL, GPS, IT, GBCI, FUL, MNST, HOG, HIG, HAS, PEAK, EHC, HSIC, HFC, HRL, HST, HUM, MTCH, IBN, IEC, INFO, ITT, IEX, INCY, INDB, TT, INO, JBHT, JKHY, J, JW.A, JLL, KSU, KEX, KR, LKQ, SR, LVS, LEN, MTB, MSM, MANT, MANH, MRO, MKL, MKC, MAA, MT, TAP, MCO, MORN, NRG, NKTR, NBIX, NEU, NEM, NOK, NDSN, NTRS, NUS, NUE, ASGN, OSK, TLK, PCAR, PKG, PH, PKI, PVH, PXD, NTR, LIN, PB, PUK, PWR, RPM, RJF, RBC, RMD, POWW, RHI, ROST, RCL, RYAAY, SBAC, SEIC, SIVB, SCI, SFNC, SNN, SONY, LUV, SXI, SWK, STT, EQNR, STLD, SPWR, NLOK, TCF, TTWO, SKT, TTM, TDY, TFX, TEF, TER, TTEK, TRI, GL, TSCO, CUBE, UMBF, UMPQ, AUB, UCBI, URI, UTHR, UHS, UNM, VAR, VRTX, WRB, GRA, WAFD, WDC, WBK, WEX, ZBRA, ZION, SYN, SMFG, POR, VG, MWA, SUNW, LDOS, DNN, ULTA, ENSG, FERG, HI, IRDM, DISCK, RGA, STLA, VRSK, CHTR, DQ, LYB, ENV, PSLV, BAH, FRC, FLT, ACRX, INN, HCA, HII, MOS, BLRX, XYL, UI, CPRI, ALSN, PNR, WDAY, ARCT, CDW, SAIC, WIX, ATHM, ARMK, AAL, ANET, AY, TMX, ATRA, CTLT, AVAL, CZR, KEYS, AXTA, PRAH, TLRY, TLRY, SEDG, TRU, ALRM, AREC, RGNX, PEN, MIME, LSXMK, NMTR, FTV, SYRS, ZOM, AZRX, VVV, AZRE, OBSV, IR, BKR, RDFN, AQUA, AVYA, ZS, AVLR, BNGO, FTDR, ELAN, UPWK, ALLO, ORTX, PINS, CRWD, DOYU, NOVA, NVST, RPRX, LEV, BMBL, AGG, BIV, BLV, BSV, EMB, ICF, IXUS, VOE, VOO, VT, VTIP, VXF,

RPV, VUZI, IDXX, IX, TRMB, RIOT, FITB, SKM, VMI, WIT, SPOT, IPO, ASML, AFL, LUMN, CTXS, CCI, GNTX, INFY, REGN, SU, RIG, L, IPGP, SOL, BLNK, NNDM, ENIC, CRSP, TME, DELL, ALGN, ANGO, AJG, ASH, BHP, BBY, BRO, CBSH, FFIV, FNF, FLO, GME, HUBB, ILMN, SJM, JNPR, LII, LNC, MVIS, MPWR, PPG, PAYX, PGR, RSG, SAP, SHW, SWKS, SNA, TECH, WSO, WBS, WHR, WU, JAZZ, ZG, YELP, HLT, ALLY, QRVO, BKI, RACE, HPE, VICI, VNE, NIU, FOXA, FOX, PTON, IAC, VNT, RBLX, IVV, EGHT, AOS, ABM, SVRA, AGCO, ATVI, AYI, AMG, A, AKAM, ARE, ALXN, ALNY, THRM, IVZ, AON, ATR, ACGL, ADSK, BCE, BCPC, BLL, BXS, BOH, B, BAX, BIO, LCTX, BMRN, BLKB, BWA, BRC, BF.B, CACI, CHRW, CMS, COG, CNI, CSL, CCL, CE, CNC, CERN, CHKP, CME, CHH, CHD, CSGP, COLM, SBS, CPRT, CUZ, CMI, XRAY, DECK, DE, DVN, DLB, DCI, DRE, EOG, EWBC, EMN, EA, ERJ, EFX, ERIC, EEFT, EXAS, EXPD, EXR, FDS, FICO, FAST, FFIN, FRME, FMBI, BEN, FCEL, GPS, IT, GBCI, FUL, MNST, HOG, HIG, HAS, PEAK, EHC, HSIC, HFC, HRL, HST, HUM, MTCH, IBN, IEC, INFO, ITT, IEX, INCY, INDB, TT, INO, JBHT, JKHY, J, JW.A, JLL, KSU, KEX, KR, LKQ, SR, LVS, LEN, MTB, MSM, MANT, MANH, MRO, MKL, MKC, MAA, MT, TAP, MCO, MORN, NRG, NKTR, NBIX, NEU, NEM, NOK, NDSN, NTRS, NUS, NUE, ASGN, OSK, TLK, PCAR, PKG, PH, PKI, PVH, PXD, NTR, LIN, PB, PUK, PWR, RPM, RJF, RBC, RMD, POWW, RHI, ROST, RCL, RYAAY, SBAC, SEIC, SIVB, SCI, SFNC, SNN, SONY, LUV, SXI, SWK, STT, EQNR, STLD, SPWR, NLOK, TCF, TTWO, SKT, TTM, TDY, TFX, TEF, TER, TTEK, TRI, GL, TSCO, CUBE, UMBF, UMPQ, AUB, UCBI, URI, UTHR, UHS, UNM, VAR, VRTX, WRB, GRA, WAFD, WDC, WBK, WEX, ZBRA, ZION, SYN, SMFG, POR, VG, MWA, SUNW, LDOS, DNN, ULTA, ENSG, FERG, HI, IRDM, DISCK, RGA, STLA, VRSK, CHTR, DQ, LYB, ENV, PSLV, BAH, FRC, FLT, ACRX, INN, HCA, HII, MOS, BLRX, XYL, UI, CPRI, ALSN, PNR, WDAY, ARCT, CDW, SAIC, WIX, ATHM, ARMK, AAL, ANET, AY, TMX, ATRA, CTLT, AVAL, CZR, KEYS, AXTA, PRAH, TLRY, TLRY, SEDG, TRU, ALRM, AREC, RGNX, PEN, MIME, LSXMK, NMTR, FTV, SYRS, ZOM, AZRX, VVV, AZRE, OBSV, IR, BKR, RDFN, AQUA, AVYA, ZS, AVLR, BNGO, FTDR, ELAN, UPWK, ALLO, ORTX, PINS, CRWD, DOYU, NOVA, NVST, RPRX, LEV, BMBL, AGG, BIV, BLV, BSV, EMB, ICF, IXUS, VOE, VOO, VT, VTIP, VXF, Added Positions: VGIT, DGRO, SPDW, MBG, KOMP, VCIT, XT, XSOE, ARKK, SLYV, SCHD, TSLA, AMZN, DWX, HD, AAPL, JNJ, VOT, JPM, MSFT, VZ, BAC, HYLB, C, PG, TXN, AVGO, CSCO, HON, PEP, PFE, PYPL, EMR, ACN, LMT, FB, MDT, MMM, TFC, BLK, MS, UNH, BMY, MRK, WMT, V, CMCSA, LRCX, LOW, MCD, UPS, RTX, TEL, SQ, IEFA, AMGN, CVX, INTC, PNC, SNPS, ABB, APD, AME, AMAT, LLY, NEE, USB, UNP, Z, ROKU, ADI, CL, EQIX, GS, NVDA, TSM, IEMG, MBB, VGT, APH, ANSS, BIDU, CSX, CDNS, CTSH, GOOGL, HPQ, ICE, TMO, MA, BR, LEA, PRLB, TDOC, SPY, SAN, CVS, KO, GLW, DLR, DUK, IBM, MMC, MXIM, ON, PTC, PHG, DGX, RELX, WM, TMUS, MELI, NXPI, PACB, KMI, NVTA, NTLA, TWLO, PD, VB, XLY, DDD, CB, ADM, ETN, ING, ITW, ISRG, JCI, KLAC, MET, MCHP, NVS, PRU, RY, STM, CRM, SYK, TM, VC, APTV, PSTG, SE, DOCU, OTIS, XLC, XLF, XLV, T, ALK, ALB, ALL, BDX, BSX, BRKR, CTAS, FLIR, GRMN, GILD, HMC, LECO, SPGI, NFLX, NKE, PLUG, ROK, ROP, SBUX, SSYS, TGT, ZBH, COR, PANW, FANG, CFG, TWST, ZM, FDN, VDC, VIS, ABT, ADBE, MO, ADP, BRK.B, VIAC, FIS, SCHW, CMP, INGR, COST, DOV, EIX, EW, ESLT, ENIA, ETR, EL, EXC, F, GD, GPC, GSK, LHX, HSY, IP, INTU, K, KMB, VTRS, NOC, ORLY, ORA, OSTK, PBCT, QCOM, O, RF, SON, TRV, TROW, TJX, VLO, YUM, FSLR, BX, DFS, TREE, WKHS, YNDX, SPLK, NOW, ZTS, QTWO, TWOU, MTLS, BABA, RUN, AGR, IRTC, SNAP, NIO, ACA, REZI, UBER, WORK, IBB, IWO, JKK, SCHG, TIP, VAW, VCSH, AES, PLD, AMD, ATI, AEE, AMP, AIZ, BP, CPB, CAH, CRL, CMA, CAG, CNMD, COP, ED, STZ, DHI, DHR, ECL, EQR, FE, FISV, FOSL, GIS, GGG, HXL, IONS, KEY, LSTR, MTD, MU, MSI, ES, OXY, PPL, PFG, PSA, POOL, SLB, SRE, SLAB, SOHU, UDR, VFC, VMC, WBA, WMB, WWD, XLNX, VMW, TAK, IOVA, JKS, MPC, PSX, HY, NCLH, IQV, BURL, WPG, OGI, CLLS, SHOP, MCRB, BHF, EVOP, MRNA, LYFT, AMCR, IAA, ANGL, BND, BNDX, FUTY, ICLN, ITOT, PCY, PGX, SCHO, SRVR, TLT, VFH, XLB, XLI, XLP,

VGIT, DGRO, SPDW, MBG, KOMP, VCIT, XT, XSOE, ARKK, SLYV, SCHD, TSLA, AMZN, DWX, HD, AAPL, JNJ, VOT, JPM, MSFT, VZ, BAC, HYLB, C, PG, TXN, AVGO, CSCO, HON, PEP, PFE, PYPL, EMR, ACN, LMT, FB, MDT, MMM, TFC, BLK, MS, UNH, BMY, MRK, WMT, V, CMCSA, LRCX, LOW, MCD, UPS, RTX, TEL, SQ, IEFA, AMGN, CVX, INTC, PNC, SNPS, ABB, APD, AME, AMAT, LLY, NEE, USB, UNP, Z, ROKU, ADI, CL, EQIX, GS, NVDA, TSM, IEMG, MBB, VGT, APH, ANSS, BIDU, CSX, CDNS, CTSH, GOOGL, HPQ, ICE, TMO, MA, BR, LEA, PRLB, TDOC, SPY, SAN, CVS, KO, GLW, DLR, DUK, IBM, MMC, MXIM, ON, PTC, PHG, DGX, RELX, WM, TMUS, MELI, NXPI, PACB, KMI, NVTA, NTLA, TWLO, PD, VB, XLY, DDD, CB, ADM, ETN, ING, ITW, ISRG, JCI, KLAC, MET, MCHP, NVS, PRU, RY, STM, CRM, SYK, TM, VC, APTV, PSTG, SE, DOCU, OTIS, XLC, XLF, XLV, T, ALK, ALB, ALL, BDX, BSX, BRKR, CTAS, FLIR, GRMN, GILD, HMC, LECO, SPGI, NFLX, NKE, PLUG, ROK, ROP, SBUX, SSYS, TGT, ZBH, COR, PANW, FANG, CFG, TWST, ZM, FDN, VDC, VIS, ABT, ADBE, MO, ADP, BRK.B, VIAC, FIS, SCHW, CMP, INGR, COST, DOV, EIX, EW, ESLT, ENIA, ETR, EL, EXC, F, GD, GPC, GSK, LHX, HSY, IP, INTU, K, KMB, VTRS, NOC, ORLY, ORA, OSTK, PBCT, QCOM, O, RF, SON, TRV, TROW, TJX, VLO, YUM, FSLR, BX, DFS, TREE, WKHS, YNDX, SPLK, NOW, ZTS, QTWO, TWOU, MTLS, BABA, RUN, AGR, IRTC, SNAP, NIO, ACA, REZI, UBER, WORK, IBB, IWO, JKK, SCHG, TIP, VAW, VCSH, AES, PLD, AMD, ATI, AEE, AMP, AIZ, BP, CPB, CAH, CRL, CMA, CAG, CNMD, COP, ED, STZ, DHI, DHR, ECL, EQR, FE, FISV, FOSL, GIS, GGG, HXL, IONS, KEY, LSTR, MTD, MU, MSI, ES, OXY, PPL, PFG, PSA, POOL, SLB, SRE, SLAB, SOHU, UDR, VFC, VMC, WBA, WMB, WWD, XLNX, VMW, TAK, IOVA, JKS, MPC, PSX, HY, NCLH, IQV, BURL, WPG, OGI, CLLS, SHOP, MCRB, BHF, EVOP, MRNA, LYFT, AMCR, IAA, ANGL, BND, BNDX, FUTY, ICLN, ITOT, PCY, PGX, SCHO, SRVR, TLT, VFH, XLB, XLI, XLP, Reduced Positions: DON, MUB, SPEM, LQD, DY, IHI, IYK, IAU, IYW, GOVT, WPC, LMBS, SPYV, FCBC, IWD, IUSG, IUSV, GOOG, HYG, DISCA, BKNG, IWF, VEA, CCJ, PNFP, DSI, ANTM, QQQ, BIIB, DIS, WFC, HBI, EDIT, VTI, FRT, IJR, VMBS, AEP, XOM, MCK, SPG, WY, EBAY, PM, DG, GM, WH, BIL, EFV, VWO, AXP, BK, BA, COF, CAT, CI, CR, DLTR, DD, ENB, EPD, FULT, LAMR, MMP, ORCL, QGEN, SNY, TXT, ABBV, FSK, KHC, TWNK, DOW, CTVA, CARR, DASH, IJS, USHY, VUG, XLE, AIG, ABC, KMX, CRS, CNP, CLX, GE, WELL, MDLZ, LYG, VTR, WRE, WEC, OPTT, FBHS, SRC, PAGP, VREX, HUYA, MDLA, DJP, VBK, VBR, VNQ, VSS, VTV,

DON, MUB, SPEM, LQD, DY, IHI, IYK, IAU, IYW, GOVT, WPC, LMBS, SPYV, FCBC, IWD, IUSG, IUSV, GOOG, HYG, DISCA, BKNG, IWF, VEA, CCJ, PNFP, DSI, ANTM, QQQ, BIIB, DIS, WFC, HBI, EDIT, VTI, FRT, IJR, VMBS, AEP, XOM, MCK, SPG, WY, EBAY, PM, DG, GM, WH, BIL, EFV, VWO, AXP, BK, BA, COF, CAT, CI, CR, DLTR, DD, ENB, EPD, FULT, LAMR, MMP, ORCL, QGEN, SNY, TXT, ABBV, FSK, KHC, TWNK, DOW, CTVA, CARR, DASH, IJS, USHY, VUG, XLE, AIG, ABC, KMX, CRS, CNP, CLX, GE, WELL, MDLZ, LYG, VTR, WRE, WEC, OPTT, FBHS, SRC, PAGP, VREX, HUYA, MDLA, DJP, VBK, VBR, VNQ, VSS, VTV, Sold Out: IWM, IJH, HTBI, HTA, MVF, IGSB, MSCI, DVY, USIG, PDM, NGG, IGIB, TTD, AOR, OGE, RPAI, PING, QD, ADT, IQ, HEXO, EVBG, KOD, PLMR, CGC, SMPL, GO, CHNG, BBIO, KRTX, PGNY, SLQT, SUMO, RIDE, FSR, RSI, AOA, EFG, ITA, JKL, JNK, CLF, USAS, VOD, SGEN, NVAX, MSA, LHCG, INSM, FHN, EBS, CHA, CHL, CTIC, CWST, CMD, CAMP, BDSI, MEDP, FOLD, PRO, VRTU, MRTX, CYRX, DAN, GEVO, THR, CONE, PTCT, NSTG, ATRC, SABR, ACB, NVRO,

Investment company Concord Wealth Partners Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, , SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, sells WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Dycom Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concord Wealth Partners. As of 2021Q1, Concord Wealth Partners owns 1000 stocks with a total value of $291 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Concord Wealth Partners's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/concord+wealth+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 619,019 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18263.07% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 673,079 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11198.96% WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) - 454,361 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 64.09% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 476,928 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11004.26% (MBG) - 573,291 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22294.18%

Concord Wealth Partners initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $79.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 116,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concord Wealth Partners initiated holding in Vuzix Corporation. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $16.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concord Wealth Partners initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $528.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concord Wealth Partners initiated holding in ORIX Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.88 and $91.38, with an estimated average price of $85.47. The stock is now traded at around $85.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concord Wealth Partners initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.91 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $74.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concord Wealth Partners initiated holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $27.23, with an estimated average price of $25.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concord Wealth Partners added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 18263.07%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.21%. The holding were 619,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concord Wealth Partners added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11198.96%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.06%. The holding were 673,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concord Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11004.26%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 476,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concord Wealth Partners added to a holding in by 22294.18%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $26.28, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 573,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concord Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 10313.18%. The purchase prices were between $57 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $61.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 199,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concord Wealth Partners added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10327.52%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 144,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concord Wealth Partners sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09.

Concord Wealth Partners sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Concord Wealth Partners sold out a holding in HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $19.57 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.66.

Concord Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The sale prices were between $26.2 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Concord Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $9.48, with an estimated average price of $9.17.

Concord Wealth Partners sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67.

Concord Wealth Partners reduced to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 64.09%. The sale prices were between $34.25 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -22.41%. Concord Wealth Partners still held 454,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concord Wealth Partners reduced to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.93%. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.54%. Concord Wealth Partners still held 57,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concord Wealth Partners reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.36%. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.91%. Concord Wealth Partners still held 15,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concord Wealth Partners reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 78%. The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.45%. Concord Wealth Partners still held 3,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concord Wealth Partners reduced to a holding in Dycom Industries Inc by 98.87%. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $100.78, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Concord Wealth Partners still held 245 shares as of 2021-03-31.