Concord Wealth Partners Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Ma

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Concord Wealth Partners (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, , SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, sells WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Dycom Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concord Wealth Partners. As of 2021Q1, Concord Wealth Partners owns 1000 stocks with a total value of $291 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Concord Wealth Partners's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/concord+wealth+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Concord Wealth Partners
  1. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 619,019 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18263.07%
  2. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 673,079 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11198.96%
  3. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) - 454,361 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 64.09%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 476,928 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11004.26%
  5. (MBG) - 573,291 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22294.18%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Concord Wealth Partners initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $79.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 116,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Concord Wealth Partners initiated holding in Vuzix Corporation. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $16.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Concord Wealth Partners initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $528.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ORIX Corp (IX)

Concord Wealth Partners initiated holding in ORIX Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.88 and $91.38, with an estimated average price of $85.47. The stock is now traded at around $85.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Concord Wealth Partners initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.91 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $74.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

Concord Wealth Partners initiated holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $27.23, with an estimated average price of $25.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Concord Wealth Partners added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 18263.07%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.21%. The holding were 619,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Concord Wealth Partners added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11198.96%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.06%. The holding were 673,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Concord Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11004.26%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 476,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: (MBG)

Concord Wealth Partners added to a holding in by 22294.18%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $26.28, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 573,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)

Concord Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 10313.18%. The purchase prices were between $57 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $61.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 199,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Concord Wealth Partners added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10327.52%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 144,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Concord Wealth Partners sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Concord Wealth Partners sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Sold Out: HomeTrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI)

Concord Wealth Partners sold out a holding in HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $19.57 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.66.

Sold Out: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)

Concord Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The sale prices were between $26.2 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Sold Out: Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc (MVF)

Concord Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $9.48, with an estimated average price of $9.17.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Concord Wealth Partners sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67.

Reduced: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 64.09%. The sale prices were between $34.25 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -22.41%. Concord Wealth Partners still held 454,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.93%. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.54%. Concord Wealth Partners still held 57,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.36%. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.91%. Concord Wealth Partners still held 15,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 78%. The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.45%. Concord Wealth Partners still held 3,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Dycom Industries Inc (DY)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced to a holding in Dycom Industries Inc by 98.87%. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $100.78, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Concord Wealth Partners still held 245 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Concord Wealth Partners.

1. Concord Wealth Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. Concord Wealth Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Concord Wealth Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Concord Wealth Partners keeps buying
