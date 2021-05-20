Logo
Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp Buys The Walt Disney Co, Black Knight Inc, Shattuck Labs Inc, Sells Frontdoor Inc, Ferrari NV, O'Reilly Automotive Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Black Knight Inc, Shattuck Labs Inc, General Electric Co, Chevron Corp, sells Frontdoor Inc, Ferrari NV, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Lloyds Banking Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp. As of 2021Q1, Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp owns 59 stocks with a total value of $309 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLOVERFIELDS CAPITAL GROUP, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cloverfields+capital+group%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CLOVERFIELDS CAPITAL GROUP, LP
  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 620,735 shares, 74.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91%
  2. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 11,964 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.57%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,083 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.20%
  4. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) - 34,767 shares, 0.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.04%
  5. Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) - 85,585 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.55%
New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 8,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 22,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in Shattuck Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.92 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $42.06. The stock is now traded at around $24.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 95,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $88.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 87.35%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $147.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 48.90%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.04%. The purchase prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 34,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 45.13%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 47.40%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 49.21%. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $323.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp sold out a holding in Frontdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $49.58 and $58.16, with an estimated average price of $54.62.

Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76.

Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.

Sold Out: Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp sold out a holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The sale prices were between $1.76 and $2.33, with an estimated average price of $2.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of CLOVERFIELDS CAPITAL GROUP, LP. Also check out:

1. CLOVERFIELDS CAPITAL GROUP, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. CLOVERFIELDS CAPITAL GROUP, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CLOVERFIELDS CAPITAL GROUP, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CLOVERFIELDS CAPITAL GROUP, LP keeps buying
