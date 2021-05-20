Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp Buys The Walt Disney Co, Black Knight Inc, Shattuck Labs Inc, Sells Frontdoor Inc, Ferrari NV, O'Reilly Automotive Inc

- New Purchases: DIS, BKI, STTK, GE, CVX, U, VIG,
- Added Positions: UNH, FIS, MSFT, BUD, BABA, FB, ADP, MCO, NLSN, AMZN, CHTR, GWRE, GOOG, GPN, ADBE, EXPE, LKQ, COUP, V, JD, STX, TEAM, CNC, LEN, DOCU, KKR, SBUX, EQT, USB, TDG, PG, DT, MS, AL, JPM, HLT, OTIS, TAL, GPL, MELI, G, TSM, SLB, PUK, NVO, BVN, VALE, BTI, AZN,
- Reduced Positions: IDXX, NTES,
- Sold Out: FTDR, RACE, ORLY, LYG,
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 620,735 shares, 74.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 11,964 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.57%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,083 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.20%
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) - 34,767 shares, 0.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.04%
- Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) - 85,585 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.55%
Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 8,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Black Knight Inc (BKI)
Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 22,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK)
Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in Shattuck Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.92 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $42.06. The stock is now traded at around $24.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 95,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $88.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 87.35%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $147.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 48.90%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.04%. The purchase prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 34,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 45.13%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 47.40%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 49.21%. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $323.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)
Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp sold out a holding in Frontdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $49.58 and $58.16, with an estimated average price of $54.62.Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACE)
Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76.Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.Sold Out: Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)
Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp sold out a holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The sale prices were between $1.76 and $2.33, with an estimated average price of $2.08.
