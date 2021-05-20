Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp Buys The Walt Disney Co, Black Knight Inc, Shattuck Labs Inc, Sells Frontdoor Inc, Ferrari NV, O'Reilly Automotive Inc

New Purchases: DIS, BKI, STTK, GE, CVX, U, VIG,

Investment company Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, Black Knight Inc, Shattuck Labs Inc, General Electric Co, Chevron Corp, sells Frontdoor Inc, Ferrari NV, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Lloyds Banking Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp. As of 2021Q1, Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp owns 59 stocks with a total value of $309 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 620,735 shares, 74.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 11,964 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.57% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,083 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.20% Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) - 34,767 shares, 0.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.04% Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) - 85,585 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.55%

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 8,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 22,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in Shattuck Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.92 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $42.06. The stock is now traded at around $24.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 95,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $88.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 87.35%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $147.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 48.90%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.04%. The purchase prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 34,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 45.13%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 47.40%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 49.21%. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $323.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp sold out a holding in Frontdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $49.58 and $58.16, with an estimated average price of $54.62.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.

Cloverfields Capital Group, Lp sold out a holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The sale prices were between $1.76 and $2.33, with an estimated average price of $2.08.