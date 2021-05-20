SW Investment Management LLC Buys Amkor Technology Inc, The AES Corp, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Sells Ameresco Inc, Ubiquiti Inc, Slack Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: AMKR, AES, KLIC,
- Added Positions: NET, SUI, JYNT,
- Reduced Positions: UI,
- Sold Out: AMRC, WORK,
New Purchase: Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR)
- Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) - 2,000,000 shares, 22.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The Joint Corp (JYNT) - 884,550 shares, 20.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
- Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 550,000 shares, 18.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.53%
- Ubiquiti Inc (UI) - 97,373 shares, 13.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.1%
- The AES Corp (AES) - 750,000 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
SW Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Amkor Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.91 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $19.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.21%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)
SW Investment Management LLC initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.42%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)
SW Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $52.15, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $47.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.52%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
SW Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 32.53%. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $70.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)
SW Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $164.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)
SW Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Ameresco Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $69.41, with an estimated average price of $55.29.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
SW Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.
