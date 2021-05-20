Logo
SW Investment Management LLC Buys Amkor Technology Inc, The AES Corp, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Sells Ameresco Inc, Ubiquiti Inc, Slack Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company SW Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amkor Technology Inc, The AES Corp, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Sun Communities Inc, sells Ameresco Inc, Ubiquiti Inc, Slack Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SW Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, SW Investment Management LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SW Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sw+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SW Investment Management LLC
  1. Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) - 2,000,000 shares, 22.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. The Joint Corp (JYNT) - 884,550 shares, 20.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
  3. Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 550,000 shares, 18.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.53%
  4. Ubiquiti Inc (UI) - 97,373 shares, 13.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.1%
  5. The AES Corp (AES) - 750,000 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR)

SW Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Amkor Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.91 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $19.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.21%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)

SW Investment Management LLC initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.42%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)

SW Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $52.15, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $47.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.52%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

SW Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 32.53%. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $70.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

SW Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $164.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)

SW Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Ameresco Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $69.41, with an estimated average price of $55.29.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

SW Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of SW Investment Management LLC. Also check out:

1. SW Investment Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SW Investment Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SW Investment Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SW Investment Management LLC keeps buying
