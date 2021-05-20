Formation8 GP, LLC Buys Oscar Health Inc

New Purchases: OSCR,

Investment company Formation8 GP, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Oscar Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Formation8 GP, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Formation8 GP, LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ContextLogic Inc (WISH) - 63,386,126 shares, 83.51% of the total portfolio. Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) - 7,355,629 shares, 16.49% of the total portfolio. New Position

Formation8 GP, LLC initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.49%. The holding were 7,355,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.