Formation8 GP, LLC Buys Oscar Health Inc

Investment company Formation8 GP, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Oscar Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Formation8 GP, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Formation8 GP, LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Formation8 GP, LLC. Also check out:
1. Formation8 GP, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Formation8 GP, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Formation8 GP, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Formation8 GP, LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: OSCR,
For the details of Formation8 GP, LLC's stock buys and sells, These are the top 5 holdings of Formation8 GP, LLC
- ContextLogic Inc (WISH) - 63,386,126 shares, 83.51% of the total portfolio.
- Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) - 7,355,629 shares, 16.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
Formation8 GP, LLC initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.49%. The holding were 7,355,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.
