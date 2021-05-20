Logo
AIGH Capital Management LLC Buys Aviat Networks Inc, Franklin Wireless Corp, Theratechnologies Inc, Sells Blue Bird Corp, Cloudera Inc, F5 Networks Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AIGH Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Aviat Networks Inc, Franklin Wireless Corp, Theratechnologies Inc, DZS Inc, Rimini Street Inc, sells Blue Bird Corp, Cloudera Inc, F5 Networks Inc, Coherent Inc, Nautilus Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AIGH Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, AIGH Capital Management LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $453 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AIGH Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aigh+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AIGH Capital Management LLC
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 600,000 shares, 29.23% of the total portfolio.
  2. Cohu Inc (COHU) - 665,853 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.80%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 100,000 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio.
  4. Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW) - 554,682 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 367.05%
  5. EMCORE Corp (EMKR) - 3,370,153 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.87%
New Purchase: Franklin Wireless Corp (FKWL)

AIGH Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Franklin Wireless Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $23.75, with an estimated average price of $20.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 780,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DZS Inc (DZSI)

AIGH Capital Management LLC initiated holding in DZS Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $16.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 723,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)

AIGH Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Rimini Street Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 1,176,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI)

AIGH Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.38 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $11.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 964,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX)

AIGH Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Galera Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.35 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 912,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BrainsWay Ltd (BWAY)

AIGH Capital Management LLC initiated holding in BrainsWay Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.08 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $8.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 760,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW)

AIGH Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Aviat Networks Inc by 367.05%. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $33.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 554,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Theratechnologies Inc (THTX)

AIGH Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Theratechnologies Inc by 519.91%. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $2.91. The stock is now traded at around $3.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 3,575,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS)

AIGH Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc by 152.41%. The purchase prices were between $4.46 and $6.79, with an estimated average price of $5.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 2,210,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: EMCORE Corp (EMKR)

AIGH Capital Management LLC added to a holding in EMCORE Corp by 45.87%. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $7.91, with an estimated average price of $6.05. The stock is now traded at around $8.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 3,370,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Edap TMS SA (EDAP)

AIGH Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Edap TMS SA by 171.55%. The purchase prices were between $5.12 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $8.17. The stock is now traded at around $6.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,083,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNA)

AIGH Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.25 and $2.17, with an estimated average price of $1.67. The stock is now traded at around $1.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Blue Bird Corp (BLBD)

AIGH Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Blue Bird Corp. The sale prices were between $17.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $22.74.

Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

AIGH Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.59 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $15.

Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

AIGH Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19.

Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)

AIGH Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62.

Sold Out: Nautilus Inc (NLS)

AIGH Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Nautilus Inc. The sale prices were between $14.77 and $30.54, with an estimated average price of $21.63.

Sold Out: Ocean Bio-Chem Inc (OBCI)

AIGH Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $12.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of AIGH Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. AIGH Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AIGH Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AIGH Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AIGH Capital Management LLC keeps buying
