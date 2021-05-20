AIGH Capital Management LLC Buys Aviat Networks Inc, Franklin Wireless Corp, Theratechnologies Inc, Sells Blue Bird Corp, Cloudera Inc, F5 Networks Inc

New Purchases: FKWL, DZSI, RMNI, PBYI, GRTX, BWAY, INFI, YTEN, TLND, MDNA, 5HJ0, EVOK, EXFO, HSDT, HTGM, GANX, BLIN, EYEN,

FKWL, DZSI, RMNI, PBYI, GRTX, BWAY, INFI, YTEN, TLND, MDNA, 5HJ0, EVOK, EXFO, HSDT, HTGM, GANX, BLIN, EYEN, Added Positions: AVNW, THTX, ADMS, EMKR, EDAP, COHU, ALNA, SCPH, SBBP, DAIO, SLRX, ARDS,

AVNW, THTX, ADMS, EMKR, EDAP, COHU, ALNA, SCPH, SBBP, DAIO, SLRX, ARDS, Reduced Positions: AVYA, ANVS, MYO,

AVYA, ANVS, MYO, Sold Out: BLBD, CLDR, FFIV, COHR, NLS, OBCI, IPWR, MIRM, VNDA, CPRX, NMTR, CBIO, RIGL, HEPA, PXLW, EFOI, NDRA, ACER, KTCC, 8AO, VUZI,

Investment company AIGH Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Aviat Networks Inc, Franklin Wireless Corp, Theratechnologies Inc, DZS Inc, Rimini Street Inc, sells Blue Bird Corp, Cloudera Inc, F5 Networks Inc, Coherent Inc, Nautilus Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AIGH Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, AIGH Capital Management LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $453 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AIGH Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aigh+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 600,000 shares, 29.23% of the total portfolio. Cohu Inc (COHU) - 665,853 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.80% iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 100,000 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW) - 554,682 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 367.05% EMCORE Corp (EMKR) - 3,370,153 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.87%

AIGH Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Franklin Wireless Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $23.75, with an estimated average price of $20.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 780,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIGH Capital Management LLC initiated holding in DZS Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $16.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 723,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIGH Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Rimini Street Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 1,176,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIGH Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.38 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $11.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 964,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIGH Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Galera Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.35 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 912,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIGH Capital Management LLC initiated holding in BrainsWay Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.08 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $8.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 760,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIGH Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Aviat Networks Inc by 367.05%. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $33.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 554,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIGH Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Theratechnologies Inc by 519.91%. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $2.91. The stock is now traded at around $3.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 3,575,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIGH Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc by 152.41%. The purchase prices were between $4.46 and $6.79, with an estimated average price of $5.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 2,210,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIGH Capital Management LLC added to a holding in EMCORE Corp by 45.87%. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $7.91, with an estimated average price of $6.05. The stock is now traded at around $8.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 3,370,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIGH Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Edap TMS SA by 171.55%. The purchase prices were between $5.12 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $8.17. The stock is now traded at around $6.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,083,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIGH Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.25 and $2.17, with an estimated average price of $1.67. The stock is now traded at around $1.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIGH Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Blue Bird Corp. The sale prices were between $17.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $22.74.

AIGH Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.59 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $15.

AIGH Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19.

AIGH Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62.

AIGH Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Nautilus Inc. The sale prices were between $14.77 and $30.54, with an estimated average price of $21.63.

AIGH Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $12.01.