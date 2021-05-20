The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) on Behalf of Investors





The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Iovance or the Company) (NASDAQ: IOVA) on behalf of investors concerning the Companys possible violations of federal securities laws.









If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.









On May 18, 2021, after the market closed, Iovance issued a press release stating that, based on feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding potency assays for lifileucel, its melanoma treatment, the Company was planning to delay its submission of a biologics license application (BLA) for lifileucel until the second half of 2021.









Then, on May 19, 2021, the Company announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Maria Fardis, was resigning from her positions at Iovance.









On this news, the Companys stock price fell $10.64, or nearly 40%, to close at $16.33 per share on May 19, 2021.









Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW.









If you purchased Iovance securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.









This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519006012/en/