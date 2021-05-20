B&D White Capital Company, LLC Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Merck Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, McDonald's Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

B&D White Capital Company, LLC Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Merck Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, McDonald's Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company B&D White Capital Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Merck Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, McDonald's Corp, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, B&D White Capital Company, LLC. As of 2021Q1, B&D White Capital Company, LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of B&D White Capital Company, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/b%26d+white+capital+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of B&D White Capital Company, LLC
  1. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 196,897 shares, 36.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.50%
  2. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 573,239 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.16%
  3. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 113,150 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.60%
  4. ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ) - 102,110 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.66%
  5. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 31,314 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.61%
New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 114,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $76.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 10,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $88.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 43.50%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.92%. The holding were 196,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 105.60%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 113,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 79.01%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 36,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 4681.82%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 1300.00%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $314.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 5,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 34.13%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $99.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 37,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41.

Sold Out: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24.

Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 95.04%. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.98%. B&D White Capital Company, LLC still held 3,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.14%. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.75%. B&D White Capital Company, LLC still held 28,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC reduced to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 30.61%. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.74%. B&D White Capital Company, LLC still held 31,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 66.29%. The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. B&D White Capital Company, LLC still held 2,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

B&D White Capital Company, LLC reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 31.41%. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. B&D White Capital Company, LLC still held 13,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of B&D White Capital Company, LLC. Also check out:

1. B&D White Capital Company, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. B&D White Capital Company, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. B&D White Capital Company, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that B&D White Capital Company, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider