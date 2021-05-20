B&D White Capital Company, LLC Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Merck Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, McDonald's Corp

New Purchases: XLE, LITE, VZ, U,

Investment company B&D White Capital Company, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Merck Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, McDonald's Corp, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, B&D White Capital Company, LLC. As of 2021Q1, B&D White Capital Company, LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 196,897 shares, 36.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.50% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 573,239 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.16% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 113,150 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.60% ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ) - 102,110 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.66% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 31,314 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.61%

B&D White Capital Company, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 114,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $76.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 10,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $88.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 43.50%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.92%. The holding were 196,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 105.60%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 113,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 79.01%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 36,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 4681.82%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 1300.00%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $314.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 5,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 34.13%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $99.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 37,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 95.04%. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.98%. B&D White Capital Company, LLC still held 3,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.14%. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.75%. B&D White Capital Company, LLC still held 28,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC reduced to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 30.61%. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.74%. B&D White Capital Company, LLC still held 31,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 66.29%. The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. B&D White Capital Company, LLC still held 2,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 31.41%. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. B&D White Capital Company, LLC still held 13,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.