Standard Family Office LLC Buys Shopify Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Sells Adobe Inc, ISHARES TRUST, NICE

- New Purchases: SHOP, BHP, GGB, ASML, LNT, SKM, TM, FERG, GLPG, INMD, JAMF, JAMF, AES, ALB, ARE, DOX, ACGL, ATO, AVY, SAM, CBRE, CPB, CCL, CASY, CHH, CTXS, CAG, CCK, XRAY, DPZ, DRE, EEFT, EXEL, EXPD, FFIV, FMC, FICO, FE, FLO, F, GRMN, HAE, HIG, HAS, HRC, IFF, IRM, LPL, LB, MAT, MRCY, NKTR, NTAP, NTRS, NUAN, OXY, OKE, PCG, PTC, PEGA, PEG, DGX, RNR, RGEN, RCL, RGLD, SLGN, SIRI, LUV, NLOK, TRMB, TSN, USM, MTN, VAR, VTR, WAT, WSO, WDC, L, SHG, MASI, VMW, KDP, IPHI, ENPH, FIVE, GMED, FWONA, BFAM, NWSA, SFM, XLRN, ALLY, PCTY, CDK, PRAH, CABO, KHC, OLLI, IR, VICI, COLD, ZS, CDAY, SMAR, ESTC, DELL, FOXA, LYFT, AVTR, WORK, DT, DDOG, REYN,
- Added Positions: VOO, ISRG, CHKP, SNOW, SRPT, NFLX, ABB, CAJ, ASX, NVS, TEAM, TWLO, DXCM, COUP, PKX, MSFT, NVDA, BABA, PNC, PG, QGEN, QCOM, RIO, SHW, FB, AEP, VZ, WIT, HMC, ATVI, ERIC, C, TWTR, FTNT, SSNC, SPSC, ENV, BAH, ZG, EPAM, PTON, CRWD, PFPT, UPWK, WDAY, ETSY, DOCU, ZUO, OKTA, AYX, QTWO, TTD, PAYC, PEN, TNC, TDOC, GDDY, MDLZ, AJG, ADSK, AMED, CHE, CCOI, CPRT, DHR, DUK, EXAS, EXPO, FCN, FISV, GPN, IDXX, JKHY, APPS, MCD, AMD, IX, PPL, SAP, STX, SSD, SO, WMT, WM, WST, WEC, PODD, LULU, MSCI,
- Reduced Positions: VEA, VXF, VWO, ADBE, AAPL, AMZN, NICE, ECL, ZTS, GOOG, ABT, LLY, JNJ, MDT, USB, AMCR, MMM, AXP, BRK.B, BA, CHRW, DCI, EXC, XOM, FAST, FUL, HRL, JPM, NOK, PGR, POOL, STM, TSM, TGT, TECH, TMO, TTC, UNP, UPS, DIS, COR, ABNB, BMI, CRH, CVX, CSCO, CMCSA, CS, DGII, GIS, GS, GOOGL, GGG, HON, LFUS, MDU, MTSC, ORCL, PDCO, PFE, PHG, LIN, PFG, SLB, SNA, SONY, SYY, UNH, WFC, ZBH, SMFG, PNR, ATHM, NVT, ELAN, APD, AKAM, HES, AEE, BAX, BDX, CSX, CL, ED, COST, EIX, EFX, EQIX, FDX, MNST, HOLX, HUM, IBM, IEX, INCY, ICE, SJM, K, LAMR, LVS, LMT, MKC, MCO, MSI, VTRS, NEM, NKE, ES, ORLY, PPG, PAYX, PSA, ROK, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SGEN, SRE, SIMO, LSI, SWK, SUI, SNPS, TFX, VRSN, GWW, ANTM, WLTW, XLNX, YUM, CMG, TDG, TMUS, AWK, VRSK, DG, SPLK, HUBS, LBRDA, ROKU, ZM,
- Sold Out: IJT, GWB, BIDU, MRTX, FLY, NVO, ASB, INFY, CLB, AY, CX, SSL, MFGP, UAL, BR, LDOS, WHR, RP, O, FLT, FBHS, GWRE, PANW, VOYA, VEEV, HLT, FIVN, ZEN, CTLT, BKI, MSGS, LSXMA, FINV, AVLR, INGR, ALNY, ANSS, AZO, BLL, SAN, BMRN, BXP, CMS, CERN, SNP, CLX, CIG, TYL, DLTR, ETR, RE, THG, HSY, IDA, MKTX, MAR, NVEC, PNW, Y, TER,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 425,712 shares, 36.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,474,136 shares, 17.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.83%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 275,727 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.96%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 505,490 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.36%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 33,842 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio.
Standard Family Office LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1170.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 335 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Standard Family Office LLC initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gerdau SA (GGB)
Standard Family Office LLC initiated holding in Gerdau SA. The purchase prices were between $4.24 and $5.42, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $6.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
Standard Family Office LLC initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.53 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $36.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 775 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)
Standard Family Office LLC initiated holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $27.23, with an estimated average price of $25.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Standard Family Office LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $630.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 102 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Standard Family Office LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 7360.00%. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $816.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 373 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Standard Family Office LLC added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 136.60%. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $117.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Standard Family Office LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 116.13%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $228.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Standard Family Office LLC added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 227.12%. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Standard Family Office LLC added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 27.12%. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $216.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Standard Family Office LLC added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 44.43%. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $225.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Standard Family Office LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9.Sold Out: Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB)
Standard Family Office LLC sold out a holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $20.49 and $33.12, with an estimated average price of $27.2.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Standard Family Office LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.Sold Out: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
Standard Family Office LLC sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3.Sold Out: Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY)
Standard Family Office LLC sold out a holding in Fly Leasing Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.33 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $11.29.Sold Out: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)
Standard Family Office LLC sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $158.92 and $221.61, with an estimated average price of $198.18.Reduced: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Standard Family Office LLC reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 98.69%. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $480.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Standard Family Office LLC still held 21 shares as of 2021-03-31.
