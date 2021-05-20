Logo
Standard Family Office LLC Buys Shopify Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Sells Adobe Inc, ISHARES TRUST, NICE

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Standard Family Office LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Shopify Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Snowflake Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, sells Adobe Inc, ISHARES TRUST, NICE, Zoetis Inc, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Standard Family Office LLC. As of 2021Q1, Standard Family Office LLC owns 619 stocks with a total value of $424 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Standard Family Office LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/standard+family+office+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Standard Family Office LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 425,712 shares, 36.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,474,136 shares, 17.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.83%
  3. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 275,727 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.96%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 505,490 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.36%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 33,842 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Standard Family Office LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1170.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Standard Family Office LLC initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gerdau SA (GGB)

Standard Family Office LLC initiated holding in Gerdau SA. The purchase prices were between $4.24 and $5.42, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $6.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)

Standard Family Office LLC initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.53 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $36.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

Standard Family Office LLC initiated holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $27.23, with an estimated average price of $25.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Standard Family Office LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $630.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Standard Family Office LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 7360.00%. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $816.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Standard Family Office LLC added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 136.60%. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $117.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Standard Family Office LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 116.13%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $228.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Standard Family Office LLC added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 227.12%. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Standard Family Office LLC added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 27.12%. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $216.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Standard Family Office LLC added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 44.43%. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $225.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Standard Family Office LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9.

Sold Out: Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB)

Standard Family Office LLC sold out a holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $20.49 and $33.12, with an estimated average price of $27.2.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Standard Family Office LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Sold Out: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Standard Family Office LLC sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3.

Sold Out: Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY)

Standard Family Office LLC sold out a holding in Fly Leasing Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.33 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $11.29.

Sold Out: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)

Standard Family Office LLC sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $158.92 and $221.61, with an estimated average price of $198.18.

Reduced: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Standard Family Office LLC reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 98.69%. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $480.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Standard Family Office LLC still held 21 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Standard Family Office LLC. Also check out:

1. Standard Family Office LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Standard Family Office LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Standard Family Office LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Standard Family Office LLC keeps buying
