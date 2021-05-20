Kuvari Partners LLP Buys MongoDB Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Roku Inc, Sells Farfetch, Sensient Technologies Corp, Pinterest Inc

- New Purchases: MDB, ROKU,
- Added Positions: Z,
- Reduced Positions: PRCH,
- Sold Out: FTCH, SXT, PINS, LEV,
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 343,176 shares, 42.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.58%
- MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 80,345 shares, 20.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Porch Group Inc (PRCH) - 1,166,908 shares, 19.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.08%
- Roku Inc (ROKU) - 53,623 shares, 16.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Kuvari Partners LLP initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $273.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.64%. The holding were 80,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Kuvari Partners LLP initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18. The stock is now traded at around $320.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.78%. The holding were 53,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Kuvari Partners LLP added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 71.58%. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $108.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.83%. The holding were 343,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Kuvari Partners LLP sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31.Sold Out: Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT)
Kuvari Partners LLP sold out a holding in Sensient Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $70.53 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.85.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Kuvari Partners LLP sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.Sold Out: The Lion Electric Co (LEV)
Kuvari Partners LLP sold out a holding in The Lion Electric Co. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $22.35.
