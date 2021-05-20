Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

New Purchases: IXUS, VTV, FDN, ANGL, LQD, BABA, IJR, VCSH, BA, IEFA, BSV, JNJ, BLV, XLE, VIG, VMBS, ESGD, CRM, VO, PFE, IAGG, EMB, PLTR, KHC, INTC, ESGU, BX, MDT, QQQ, DVY, DKNG, VEA, HD, RBLX, UNP, EWZ, ATAX, EMAN, TRST,

IXUS, VTV, FDN, ANGL, LQD, BABA, IJR, VCSH, BA, IEFA, BSV, JNJ, BLV, XLE, VIG, VMBS, ESGD, CRM, VO, PFE, IAGG, EMB, PLTR, KHC, INTC, ESGU, BX, MDT, QQQ, DVY, DKNG, VEA, HD, RBLX, UNP, EWZ, ATAX, EMAN, TRST, Added Positions: IUSB, IVV, VB, SPEM, SCHM, AGG, HYLB, VUG, AMZN, AAPL, TOTL, RODM, FB, VZ, MTUM, GLD, XOM, SPY, IEMG, MRK, JPM, ED, MSFT, IBM, GOOG, VOO, VXUS, ARCC,

IUSB, IVV, VB, SPEM, SCHM, AGG, HYLB, VUG, AMZN, AAPL, TOTL, RODM, FB, VZ, MTUM, GLD, XOM, SPY, IEMG, MRK, JPM, ED, MSFT, IBM, GOOG, VOO, VXUS, ARCC, Reduced Positions: BNDX, VWOB, ISTB, IGIB, ITE, QCLN, NFLX, T, FSK, CVX, FPF, TSLA, IDV, DHC, UUUU,

BNDX, VWOB, ISTB, IGIB, ITE, QCLN, NFLX, T, FSK, CVX, FPF, TSLA, IDV, DHC, UUUU, Sold Out: IID,

Investment company Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owns 112 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 383,646 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 536.53% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 88,915 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.48% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,291 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.33% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 136,501 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.39% SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 353,159 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.07%

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 26,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 10,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $216.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 5,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.09 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $31.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 32,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 536.53%. The purchase prices were between $52.4 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.84%. The holding were 383,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.33%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $412.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 40,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $216.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 88,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 353,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 325.54%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 44,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 111.29%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $261.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 9,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fun. The sale prices were between $4.57 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $5.27.