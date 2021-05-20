Logo
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owns 112 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/onyx+bridge+wealth+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC
  1. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 383,646 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 536.53%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 88,915 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.48%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,291 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.33%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 136,501 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.39%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 353,159 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.07%
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 26,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 10,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $216.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 5,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.09 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $31.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 32,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 536.53%. The purchase prices were between $52.4 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.84%. The holding were 383,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.33%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $412.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 40,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $216.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 88,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 353,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 325.54%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 44,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 111.29%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $261.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 9,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fun (IID)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fun. The sale prices were between $4.57 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $5.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC keeps buying
