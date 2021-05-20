Coann Capital LLC Buys CMS Energy Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Exelon Corp, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Xcel Energy Inc, American Water Works Co Inc

- New Purchases: CMS, EXC, BKH, SWX, ED, IDA, SJI, EIX, MDU,
- Added Positions: AEP, ES, CNP, EVRG,
- Reduced Positions: ATO, SRE, POR, SR,
- Sold Out: D, XEL, AWK, FTS, LNT,
- Eversource Energy (ES) - 136,238 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.83%
- CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) - 498,622 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.14%
- American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) - 126,522 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 193.35%
- CMS Energy Corp (CMS) - 168,607 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Evergy Inc (EVRG) - 172,805 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.09%
Coann Capital LLC initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.88 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.79%. The holding were 168,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Coann Capital LLC initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $45.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 147,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)
Coann Capital LLC initiated holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $66.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 82,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Black Hills Corp (BKH)
Coann Capital LLC initiated holding in Black Hills Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.97 and $67.21, with an estimated average price of $62.14. The stock is now traded at around $65.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 84,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Coann Capital LLC initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $77.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 61,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Idacorp Inc (IDA)
Coann Capital LLC initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $100.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 44,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Coann Capital LLC added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 193.35%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $85.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.01%. The holding were 126,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eversource Energy (ES)
Coann Capital LLC added to a holding in Eversource Energy by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $83.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 136,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Coann Capital LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
Coann Capital LLC sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18.Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Coann Capital LLC sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7.Sold Out: Fortis Inc (FTS)
Coann Capital LLC sold out a holding in Fortis Inc. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.97.Sold Out: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
Coann Capital LLC sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73.
Here is the complete portfolio of Coann Capital LLC.
