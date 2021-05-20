Logo
Coann Capital LLC Buys CMS Energy Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Exelon Corp, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Xcel Energy Inc, American Water Works Co Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Coann Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CMS Energy Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Exelon Corp, Black Hills Corp, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, sells Dominion Energy Inc, Xcel Energy Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, Fortis Inc, Alliant Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coann Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Coann Capital LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Coann Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coann+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Coann Capital LLC
  1. Eversource Energy (ES) - 136,238 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.83%
  2. CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) - 498,622 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.14%
  3. American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) - 126,522 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 193.35%
  4. CMS Energy Corp (CMS) - 168,607 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Evergy Inc (EVRG) - 172,805 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.09%
New Purchase: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

Coann Capital LLC initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.88 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.79%. The holding were 168,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Coann Capital LLC initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $45.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 147,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

Coann Capital LLC initiated holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $66.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 82,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Black Hills Corp (BKH)

Coann Capital LLC initiated holding in Black Hills Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.97 and $67.21, with an estimated average price of $62.14. The stock is now traded at around $65.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 84,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Coann Capital LLC initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $77.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 61,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Idacorp Inc (IDA)

Coann Capital LLC initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $100.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 44,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Coann Capital LLC added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 193.35%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $85.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.01%. The holding were 126,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eversource Energy (ES)

Coann Capital LLC added to a holding in Eversource Energy by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $83.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 136,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Coann Capital LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Coann Capital LLC sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Coann Capital LLC sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7.

Sold Out: Fortis Inc (FTS)

Coann Capital LLC sold out a holding in Fortis Inc. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.97.

Sold Out: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

Coann Capital LLC sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Coann Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Coann Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Coann Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Coann Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Coann Capital LLC keeps buying
